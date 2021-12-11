"Toto has done the same" - Christian Horner talks about on and off-track rivalry with Mercedes

Speaking at the FIA team principal’s conference ahead of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Christian Horner described his off-track rivalry with Toto Wolff as a result of the intensity of the battle and a part of the sport. The Red Bull F1 team boss expressed his views on the inter-team rivalry with Mercedes and its effect on his dynamic with the rival team’s boss.

Commenting on the season-long back-and-forth, Christian Horner said:

“Toto has done the same from his side and yeah, it has got heated and I think that’s sport. It would be for me very artificial to sit here or throughout the season and be all smiles with your biggest competitor. For me, I can’t do that, because that wouldn’t be being true or being honest. So, of course emotions boil over. We are in a competitive sport. That’s Formula 1. It shows the intensity of the competition, the intensity between the teams.”

Horner believes in defending his team and drivers fiercely, and feels that though him and the Mercedes boss are different personalities, they are equally competitive ones.

Christian Horner refuses to be fake about the off-track rivalry

According to Christian Horner, the competitive nature of the sport and the championship battle has been the reason for his heated off-track verbal exchanges. However, the Milton Keynes boss refuses to be superficial with his Mercedes rival since the championship is over.

Expressing his views on his relationship with Mercedes boss Wolff, Christian Horner said:

“I think it has just been honest more than anything and for me it would be totally fake for me to sit here and say how much we love each other and that we are going to go on holiday after this weekend.”

While the two teams sit tied for the driver’s title and Mercedes leads in the Constructor’s title, the final press conference with the two team bosses had a lot of revelations and comments praising their teams and drivers.

