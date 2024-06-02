F1 fans were left amazed amidst recent reports of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's bid to sign Adrian Newey for the 2025 season. It was reported that the aero wizard has been offered an opportunity to join the German team after he announced his departure from Red Bull.

The 65-year-old has been linked with many teams on the grid since his exit such as Ferrari, McLaren, and Aston Martin. However, the rumours of him joining the Italian team have not subsided with many even claiming that he has signed with the prancing horses.

But this week, it was reported that Adrian Newey has been offered a lucrative deal from Wolff that includes having team shares. GPBlog reported that the Red Bull CTO will decide his future in the next week.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the reports of Adrian Newey joining Mercedes, saying:

"Toto is getting desperate. Time to sell up," wrote a fan.

"Mercedes will really offer anyone but Lewis a stake in the team," said a fan.

"If Mercedes get Newey then Max will follow," suggested another fan.

Eddie Jordan chimes in on Adrian Newey's future in F1

Former F1 team principal and Adrian Newey's manager Eddie Jordan stated that the reports of his client signing for any team on the grid were 'inaccurate'.

While appearing on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan said they were 'looking for opportunities' (via ESPN):

"It's not accurate, I can give my life on that. There is no inclination to go in any particular way at the moment. We're looking at opportunities and letting people come and talk to us."

Jordan further mentioned that the decision to continue in F1 and sign with another team would be Newey's and not his, adding:

"There will be talks, and there will be ongoing talks because we have yet to decide what Adrian himself wants to do. He's been at this straight from university, Leyton House, McLaren, Williams.

"The guy is 60-something, he's getting a new boat. I would've said [his options] alongside all those potential teams we're talking about, the fifth team he should be thinking about is himself. I have no idea, and it will always be Adrian's decision, and so it should be."

Adrian Newey's tenure with the Red Bull F1 team finishes in early May, with his duties related to the sport already stopped. The Brit is solely focused on the final phase of development of the RB17 supercar that will be unveiled later this year.

In his time with the Milton-Keynes outfit, Newey secured seven driver championships and six constructors' championships, having joined the team in 2006 from McLaren.