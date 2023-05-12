It has been reported that Red Bull could have been one of the top teams advocating for changing the sprint weekend format at the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP.

It's speculated that they urged the F1 and FIA to change the format so that they get limited time in practice, as they have better simulation tools and mandatory tyres in the sprint qualifying session to reduce risk of any issues.

This news had polarizing reactions from fans. There are many who think that Red Bull are so dominant that they are able to have some influence on the political side of things.

"Red Bull are dominating the political game in F1 rn, Toto needs to step up"

On the other hand, several people were simply not convinced that Red Bull was pushing F1 and the FIA to change the sprint race format. They gave examples of races in Brazil and Austria in 2022 and how they struggled in them. Hence, these statements made by F1 journalist Michael Schmidt on AMuS were hard to believe for most.

"They saw the results of less practice in Brazil and Austria last year and said 'yeah, let’s have more of that!'? Hard to believe"

Before the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner had expressed how F1 should not host the first sprint race of the season in Baku because of how dangerous it can be. Additionally, Max Verstappen has constantly spoken against sprint race weekends and that he likes traditional race weekends.

Hence, there are many fans who are unable to believe that the Austrian-British team is trying to change the sprint race weekend format.

George Russell praises Red Bull's dominance but raises concerns over sport's entertainment value

George Russell was not too surprised after seeing Red Bull's unmatched pace at the 2023 Miami GP. He went on to speculate whether the reigning world champions are running the RB19 at full power or not.

Although he expressed his worry about the entertainment value of the sport, he commended the Austrian-British outfit for performing well in 2023. He said:

“I wasn’t really surprised, no. That’s where they are at the minute. We said at the start of the season: they’re so far ahead; they’ve got it easy at the moment.

"I wonder if they’re even running full power. It’s a bit of a shame for the sport, but kudos to them for the good work they’ve clearly done and shown what it’s possible when you get it right. That’s what we’re gonna be chasing. Let’s see what we can achieve.”

At the moment, all other teams are trying to close the gap on the reigning world champions.

