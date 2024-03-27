Toto Wolff addresses questions on whether he is the right man to lead Mercedes revival

Toto Wolff reckons the problems at Mercedes are not at a managerial level or organizational problem. Speaking to the onsite media in Australia, the Australian felt the Silver Arrows outfit’s issues existed at a mechanical level where they lack understanding of the behavior of their car.

While his leadership has never been an issue, Toto Wolff has not just been the man to lead Mercedes but is also the co-owner of the team. As an Executive Director of the team, the 52-year-old has managed to win the team eight constructors championships and seven drivers championships. Post 2021, the Silver Arrows squad’s highest finish has been second place in the constructors and third place in the drivers' championship for Lewis Hamilton in 2023. So far, their W15 has been more stable than its predecessors the W14 and W13, but lacks the pace against its rivals Ferrari and McLaren.

Wolff feels they have lacked an understanding of their current car, particularly its design philosophy. Mercedes have faced challenges in developing their car since the dawn of the new aerodynamic regulations in the sport, and have been unable to produce a car capable of consistently fighting for titles. In 2024, their customer teams seemed to have beaten them in the development race so far.

Answering the question of whether he was the right figure to lead Mercedes, Wolff said:

“You know that as a co-owner of this business, I need to make sure that my contribution is positive and creative. So, I would be the first one to say, if somebody has a better idea, idea, tell me, because I'm interested to turn this team around as quickly as possible and I'll happily give my input and see what that would be, who that could be. But we have a physics problem and not a philosophical or organizational problem, because you know we haven't swallowed a dump it since 2021. It's just we don't understand some of the behaviors of the car from that. In the past you would have always understood.”

“So coming back to your question, I look myself in the mirror every single day about everything I do and if I believe that it I should ask the the manager question or the trainer question, I think it's a fair question. But it's not what I feel at the moment, that I should do. But if you have any ideas who could turn this around, I'll happily listen to that. I'll let you know. Let me know, yeah.”

Mercedes boss believes he doesn’t have the choice to quit his job

Mercedes Executive Director Toto Wolff felt that his role at the team is one he cannot leave even if he wanted to. He believes his job is not like that of an employee where he can switch teams because his role with the Silver Arrows squad is also that of an investor and co-owner.

Speaking about his role of leading the team, the Mercedes boss said:

“The big difference is it's not like a manager question in terms of this is my job and I'll stop the job and then somebody else is doing the job and I'll go to Chelsea or to Liverpool or over to Ferrari. I haven't got the choice, which is also unfortunate. I'm not the contractor or employee that says I've had enough of this. No matter how much the wheel keeps spinning and I can't jump out.”

Mercedes are currently fourth in the championship, a slower start to a season compared to where they were after three rounds in 2022 and 2023. Their double retirement in the Australian GP has left them with only 26 points scored in the first three rounds of the calendar. They’ve currently been eclipsed in the constructors standings by McLaren, who are 29 points ahead of them.