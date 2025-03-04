Toto Wolff claims he had promised Lewis Hamilton that he would not approach Max Verstappen while the 7x champion was at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton's departure to Ferrari left Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in a fix as was left scrambling for a replacement. However, Wolff apparently didn't approach Max Verstappen as he had a pact with Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion swept the world off Wolff's feet when he revealed his decision to part ways with Mercedes last season. The Austrian team boss was shocked but had to gather himself to find a good replacement for the 2025 season.

While Hamilton enjoyed his farewell season and prepared for his switch to Ferrari, Wolff sorted out likely candidates to replace Hamilton. His entire orderly was captured on Netflix cameras as they shot the seventh season of 'Drive to Survive.'

As revealed by Planet F1, Toto Wolff was sorting out replacement options while consulting his wife, Susie Wolff. He took a look at Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso but hesitated to approach Max Verstappen. The reason was Lewis Hamilton himself.

According to Planet F1, Wolff said:

“I haven’t talked to him [Max Verstappen] because I promised Lewis not to talk to him. But I will have the conversation now."

Toto Wolff seemingly suggested that he had a pact with the seven-time world champion that he wouldn't consider Verstappen as long as the Brit is contracted with Mercedes.

However, after Hamilton's sudden move, Mercedes team principal reportedly approached Verstappen. Red Bull's alleged internal rift further fueled the speculations.

Nevertheless, Verstappen asserted his loyalty towards Red Bull Racing and stated that he insists on honoring his contract with his current team, which extends until 2028.

Meanwhile, Wolff opted to sign 18-year-old Andrea Kimi Antonelli instead as Hamilton's replacement. He will now race with George Russell in the 2025 season and make his official debut in F1 on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff addresses Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari switch in DTS promo

Lewis Hamilton [L] with Toto Wolff [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Netflix released the promo of 'Drive to Survive' season seven last week, and it had a small clip of Toto Wolff's reaction to Lewis Hamilton's unprecedented switch to Scuderia Ferrari.

In the promo, Wolff said:

"After 12 years together, Lewis tells me, 'I'm going to Ferrari.' Really?"

The 'Drive to Survive' season seven will cover the behind-the-scenes of Hamilton's farewell season at Mercedes. It will likely include Wolff's reaction to the news and his journey of finding the right replacement for the British driver.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has moved on from his iconic association with Mercedes. He got inducted into Ferrari in January and featured in the pre-season test held last week in Bahrain.

He will also be making his debut in a red suit on March 16, where the 2025 Australia Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in Melbourne.

