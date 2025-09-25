Toto Wolff comments on his meet-ups with Max Verstappen earlier in summer

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made it known that talks with Max Verstappen over the summer were of a personal nature. During the last few months, Wolff and Verstappen had interactions amid the prospect of Mercedes not having secured a single driver for 2026.

Current drivers' George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli are signed to the team until the end of 2025 and are yet to sign a new contract. Max Verstappen, during the Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend (last round before the start of F1 summer break) asserted that he is commited to the Milton-Keynes-based team for the 2026 F1 season.

Now that the dust around Verstappen's 2026 prospects has settled, Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermuelen, recently added:

"I think 2026 will be a very important year, which will determine where his future lies in Formula 1." Via Planet F1.

In light of Vermulen's comments, Toto Wolff has added the following:

"We didn’t discuss big sporting methods too much in the summer. It was more on a, let’s say, personal level."

Max Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of the 2028 F1 season. However, the exit clauses in his contract could play a role next year in case the Austrian outfit's car does not deliver as per Verstappen's expecations.

Verstappen has amassed four consecutive drivers' world championships since 2021. In the ongoing 2025 season, he is currently in third place in the standings with four Grand Prix wins and 255 points.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on Max Verstappen's 2025 title prospects

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan - Source: Getty

While Max Verstappen is staying put at Red bull at least for 2026, he has found some late form in the ongoing 2025 F1 season. Verstappen has amassed two consecutive wins in the last two rounds, and is currently 69 points behind the drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri.

In line with Verstappen's recent performances, it has been heavily debated in the paddock whether he could close the gap in the standings. Toto Wolff has also recently given his take on the same, and added:

"I think you always need to stay with your feet on the ground and be humble. He's had a good run. The car is good. Max Verstappen, you always need to be wary of what he can achieve, especially seeing that that is actually back on the cards. But I think what's the get 50 plus points or what is 69?" Via: GPBlog.

"Well, that's the long shot. Things need to work in his favour. But you can see a DNF for the championship leader and everything, and Max scoring 25 points. So that can swing quickly."

Only seven Grand Prix events are remaining on the 2025 race calendar.

