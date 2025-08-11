Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton-Charles Leclerc led Ferrari to be “very competitive” in 2026

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has asserted that he is expecting the Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc-led Ferrari to prove competitive in the 2026 F1 season. Next year marks the dawn of a new era in the sport under fresh regulations.

From 2026 onwards, the challengers will look quite different in comparison to how they have looked in the ongoing ground-effect era. The engine will see an increased use of battery power and a 50-50 split between the internal combustion engine and electric power. Moreover, the regulations will also allow for movable front and rear wings to support close racing.

The ongoing 2025 F1 season has not panned out well for Ferrari, having scored not even a single Grand Prix win in the first 14 rounds. Because of this, the Fred Vasseur-led team had to face a bit of criticism this year.

Vasseur has recently signed a contract extension with Ferrari and is all set to lead the team's challenge in 2026. With the much-awaited season not that far into the future, Toto Wolff recently backed Ferrari to give rivals a serious headache next year.

"It’s just gossip, we don’t know anything. I expect Ferrari to be very competitive, and Honda has shown how strong they are. expect a lot from them with Aston Martin." (Via Gazetta)

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will hope to fight for the world championship in the 2026 season. It will be a new reset, and any of the top teams, including Mercedes, Red Bull, McLaren, Ferrari, and even Aston Martin, could be seen leading from the front.

Toto Wolff backs Lewis Hamilton amid tough 2025 F1 season

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Sprint & Qualifying - Source: Getty

While Toto Wolff views Ferrari as one of the teams that could prove competitive in the 2026 F1 season, the outfit's star driver, Lewis Hamilton, has been having a tough time behind the wheel of the SF-25 this year. Hamilton drove for Wolff's team for several years until the end of the 2024 season.

After the first 14 rounds, the seven-time world champion is currently in sixth position in the drivers' championship with 109 points. Moreover, he has yet to amass a podium finish in a full-fledged Grand Prix.

He had a huge struggle during the Hungarian Grand Prix race weekend and ended up out of the top 10. In line with how tough Lewis Hamilton has found life at Ferrari, Wolff recently backed his former driver.

"He’s the GOAT and he will always be the GOAT, and nobody is going to take that away. For sure, no single weekend or race season that hasn’t gone to plan. That’s something he needs to always remember – he’s the greatest of all time." (Via F1)

Round 15 of the 2025 F1 season will kick off in Zandvoort from August 29 onwards.

