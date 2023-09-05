Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hopes Red Bull loses half a second with the new FIA technical directive

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hopes Red Bull loses half a second or something in the vicinity when the new FIA technical directive kicks in.

The new technical directive has to do with the flexible wings as there will be a specific clampdown on it. Aston Martin was the first team that was caught out by this and the regulation is supposed to come into effect soon.

Talking about the same, the Mercedes boss almost wishfully joked that he hoped Red Bull lose half a second from the technical directive, making it easier to catch them. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, Toto Wolff admitted that he wasn't sure which team would benefit and who would lose out from this.

He said:

“It’s going to be interesting, I think, with the Aston Martin, you’ve seen that they made a step backwards with the wings moving less or whatever. I don’t know, let’s wait and see."

He added:

"I don’t know who is exploiting that to more [of a] degree, not a bigger degree than others. But if maybe a Red Bull is half a second slower or something, that would be nice, but I don’t think it will be the case.”

Wolff revealed that Mercedes needed just one big step to catch Red Bull now. Alluding to the kind of jumps that Aston Martin and McLaren have made, the Austrian said:

“I think where we are, we just need to we just need a step that McLaren and Aston Martin have achieved in one go. You know, not making a two-tenths update, but a five-tenths update also and then you’re back into the game. So yeah, I think it’s possible."

He added:

"I think we have a few directions. If we would know it would be much easier, but the car is just very unpredictable and lacks grip, so plenty of things which we need to tackle."

No silver bullet in F1 for Mercedes

Speaking about the development of the car, the Mercedes boss admitted that there was no silver bullet in F1. It all came down to how the car philosophy worked overall and how that helped in getting the lap time from different parts put together. Wolff said:

“We tend to believe in Formula 1 that there’s a silver bullet that’s going to unlock everything – I think we just need to put components together to make them work together in the car, so there’s not one topic that I would call out.”

Mercedes will be hoping to catch Red Bull soon as the team boss did appear a bit agitated by the kind of success that the team enjoys at the moment.