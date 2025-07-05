Toto Wolff makes a stark comparison between Max Verstappen and George Russell whilst talking about the British GP quali performances

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff drew a stark comparison between Max Verstappen and George Russell following the conclusion of qualifying. The Austrian motorsports executive drew parallels between the British driver’s qualifying performance and Verstappen’s in a pinpointed analysis.

The pair, who have recently made headlines amid the uncertainty surrounding their immediate futures in the lead-up to the British Grand Prix weekend, wasted little time on track to show their class. Russell impressed the home crowd by securing a fourth-place starting slot at the Silverstone circuit, while Max Verstappen placed his Red Bull car in pole position.

Quizzed about Verstappen’s performance after qualifying, Wolff—while also praising his own driver—responded by drawing a comparison.

"Very good. He's able to pull a lap together, that certainly, like George, outperforms the car.”

The comments come amid ongoing speculation surrounding George Russell’s future at Mercedes. The Brackley-based team is yet to offer a new contract to Russell, fuelling speculation that Wolff may be eyeing Max Verstappen ahead of the 2026 campaign.

However, Wolff’s recent remarks appear to hint at how pleased he currently is with his driver. Russell, for his part, has largely lived up to expectations and, on occasion, has punched above the car’s weight. The four-time Grand Prix winner so far boasts Mercedes’ sole victory of the 2025 campaign. Whether Wolff’s comments signal an intention to cool down talk of signing Max Verstappen remains to be seen.

What Max Verstappen said about his future amid Mercedes links

Max Verstappen was earlier quizzed about his immediate future amid the rumored links with the Mercedes team. The Dutch driver, ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend, was reported to have held talks with the German constructors.

However, Verstappen was quick to quash these talks during media day at the Silverstone event. The four-time world champion, who spoke with Sky Sports ahead of the commencement of the weekend, stressed that he doesn’t see himself driving for another team on the grid.

"I'm going to say no, because if I say yes, people will make up headlines again, and that's not what I want.

I always said to the team it would be ideal — and I think they think the same way — to finish off my career in Formula 1 with one team. I think that would be something amazing, and that's what we are still trying to achieve."

Max Verstappen’s future has largely come under the spotlight, particularly off the back of the recent dip in form suffered by the Red Bull Racing team. The Milton Keynes outfit has been far from the lofty best they attained during the early years of the ground effect era. The Austrian team, however, will be looking to quickly return to form as they aim to fend off growing interest from rival teams in Verstappen.

