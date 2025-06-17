Toto Wolff nominates “greatest of all time” Lewis Hamilton for his dream movie with current F1 driver on the grid

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff made appearances at the F1 Movie premiere in New York City. The premiere took place at the New York Times Square on June 16, 2025. As Wolff walked the red carpet, the Mercedes Boss nominated Hamilton for his dream movie.

Ad

Top Gun: Maverick director Joseph Kosinski's latest film, F1 The Movie, is set to be released on June 27, 2025. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, and Javier Bardem, with Lewis Hamilton being one of the co-producers.

As the premiere took place in NYC, multiple F1 drivers and team bosses walked the red carpet and interviewed with the media. Toto Wolff made an appearance with his daughter Rosa. The Mercedes Team Principal was questioned which F1 driver he would like to work with if he wrote and starred in a movie.

Ad

Trending

“For me it's got to be Lewis. I've spent so many years with him, he's a friend. The greatest of all time so it's got to be Lewis Hamilton.”

Toto Wolff was then asked what kind of a movie it would be, to which he replied,

“Action.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lewis Hamilton asked Tom Cruise to give him a role in the Top Gun sequel. The seven-time F1 champion revealed that he did get the opportunity to play a role in Top Gun Maverick but turned it down because he was involved in a championship battle at that time.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff’s relationship goes all the way back to 2013 when the Briton signed for Mercedes. Hamilton won six F1 titles at Mercedes and eight constructors' championships. However, with Mercedes falling back with the 2022 regulations, Hamilton decided that it was time to switch and made the move to Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Ad

Nonetheless, over the 12 years at Mercedes, Wolff and Hamilton became great friends, and the Mercedes TP revealed that it was a shock when Hamilton revealed that he was leaving the team.

Toto Wolff revealed how Lewis Hamilton broke the news of his move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton signed a 1+1 year contract extension with Mercedes for the 2024 & 2025 seasons. It meant the Briton could leave at the end of the 2024 season. During the 2023 post-season break, rumors of Hamilton moving to Ferrari started popping up.

Ad

Toto Wolff on the High Performance podcast revealed that Carlos Sainz Sr. informed him about the movement two weeks prior, followed by a few calls from some drivers. It was when Lewis Hamilton visited Toto Wolff's house during the winter break that he revealed his decision to move to Ferrari. Explaining the same, Toto Wolff said,

“When Lewis arrived in the house like he did so many years before, we had a bit of small talk like we always do about the Christmas holidays and all of that. Then I said, ‘Well, we are recruiting from Ferrari now, we got this guy’ and Lewis said, ‘Oh, there’s something I need to tell you’.” (2:00 onwards)

Ad

“When he said that, that initial moment was a little bit of [thinking], ‘So this is really happening, I can’t imagine you anywhere else than Mercedes’. But instantly it’s like, what are we doing with this? And there is always opportunity,” added Wolff.

The Mercedes boss went on to claim that the two had been friends for over 12 years and that the move to Ferrari didn't affect their friendship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More