Toto Wolff reminds Lewis Hamilton of the Ferrari paradox in response to "useless" self-criticism

Toto Wolff has reminded Lewis Hamilton what it takes to drive for F1's most iconic team, Ferrari. The Mercedes boss sent a strong message to his former driver, who found himself in a tough spot with the Scuderia.

After Hamilton failed to make it past Q2 during the Hungarian GP qualifying, he criticized himself harshly. The seven-time champion called himself "useless" and suggested that Ferrari needed to replace him to succeed.

Toto Wolff, Hamilton's former boss at Mercedes, came to his support, calling him the "GOAT" and emphasizing that it was just a trying phase for Lewis Hamilton. In a recent interview with Gazzetta, Wolff reaffirmed his stance. The Austrian explained how driving for Ferrari brings its perks and makes a driver legendary, but the challenge is equally amplified.

"Ferrari is the team with the greatest heritage in the world, and for Lewis to drive for them is a great honor, but also a challenge," Wolff said.

Elaborating on Hamilton expressing his raw emotions during the F1 race weekend in Hungary, the 53-year-old added:

"He puts his heart into everything he does and is very sincere. When he goes through difficult times, he takes responsibility. It's a characteristic of the greats: if they know they haven't been up to it, they don't blame the team but look inside. After this moment, he will return with the usual motivation."

Lewis Hamilton finished the Hungarian GP where he started, in P12. It was his worst performance at the Hungaroring in nearly two decades and his first non-points finish with the Scuderia this season, as he cut a sad figure after the race.

Bernie Ecclestone bluntly asks Lewis Hamilton to retire from F1

F1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone gave a damning verdict on Lewis Hamilton's F1 future during the Hungarian GP. The British business mogul claimed that the seven-time champion was past his prime, and it was high time he bid goodbye to the sport.

Ecclestone, who was at the Hungaroring during the race weekend, told the Daily Mail:

"Lewis is very talented, was, and probably still is. But like a lot of leading sports personalities, when they reach the top, there is only one way to go, and it’s not a good direction. It’s only down. They get tired. Lewis is tired. He’s been doing what he is doing forever. He needs a rest from it for good, a total reset to do something completely different.

"He may not think it, but he will soon get used to doing other stuff away from motor racing in retirement. I think he should have done it a while ago. The guy is not a cheat. But he would be cheating himself if he goes on. He should stop now."

Lewis Hamilton is having one of his worst seasons in his first year with Ferrari. He has one Sprint race win to his name, but has yet to secure a podium in a main race. The 40-year-old's best results this year are a trio of P4 finishes in Imola, Austria, and Silverstone.

