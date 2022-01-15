Toto Wolff to reportedly meet with Lewis Hamilton in February

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claims he will meet 2021 F1 world championship runner-up Lewis Hamilton in February. The Austrian still maintains that Hamilton will take his time to process the events that took place in the controversial 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

In an interview with Austrian paper Kronen Zeitung, Wolff briefly spoke about Hamilton, who has been absent from the public eye since his controversial defeat in Abu Dhabi. He was full of empathy for the Briton, explaining that Lewis Hamilton takes his own time to deal with such incidents.

However, the Austrian is confident that the seven-time world champion will be able to get past whatever obstacle is thrown at him. He said:

"No matter what obstacle has been put in Lewis's way, he's known all his life that he has to speak up on the track. Mind you, it's incredibly difficult for him until he finds a path between reason and error. He just it takes time. At the latest, we will meet again in February , and of course, it will not be to drink tequila. I had enough of that in Abu Dhabi!"

Wolff is hopeful and confident of Hamilton's return, just like the new FIA president, claiming it would be a shame for the entire sport if the icon prematurely retired. He added:

"I really hope that we will see Lewis again in F1, as it is the most important part of our sport. It would be an accusation for the entire category if the best driver decided to leave due to scandalous decisions. He will never forget what happened in Abu Dhabi, because what happened to Lewis was just a mistake. He was unbeatable that day, until the stewards blew a fuse and decided to commit three infringements."

The FIA has officially started an investigation to understand the decisions made in Abu Dhabi and an official verdict is expected by March 18, a week before the season-opener in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton's return contingent on FIA report

Lewis Hamilton's future in F1 is reportedly based on the outcome of the FIA's inquiry into the events that occurred in Abu Dhabi. The seven-time world champion has remained silent since his loss to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the race and even "unfollowed" everybody on his Instagram account.

The champion's silence has sparked rumors of his retirement from the sport despite being on the verge of breaking the legendary Michael Schumacher's record for most titles (seven).

According to F1 pundit Craig Slater:

"What I can say about Lewis Hamilton and his return is this: how he gets over that disappointment is up to the FIA and its duty to investigate the events of those final laps. They have to come up with results, he wants something tangible to see the results of the investigation, and as soon as possible."

Since the historic race at Yas Marina, Hamilton has appeared in public only twice - to celebrate Mercedes' constructors' trophy and to receive a knighthood from the Prince of Wales.

Fans will be hoping the FIA's report helps lessen the pain for Lewis Hamilton, provoking his return to the sport alongside his new teammate George Russell.

