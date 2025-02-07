Toto Wolff reveals Lewis Hamilton's intriguing reaction to mega Mercedes deal

Months after Lewis Hamilton moved to Ferrari, Mercedes signed a lucrative sponsor deal with sports apparel brand Adidas. Team principal Toto Wolff has mentioned that Hamilton had a mixed reaction to missing out on being a part of the collaboration.

Hamilton caught Wolff by surprise when he briefed him about his groundbreaking decision to switch to Ferrari. The news was confirmed last year, and on January 20, the seven-time world champion formally joined the Maranello-based squad.

Meanwhile, Mercedes are also gearing up for a world without Hamilton and have made a significant overhaul in sponsor deals. The Silver Arrows announced a multi-year deal with sports apparel giant Adidas, marking the debut of the German manufacturer in motorsports.

Trending

Adidas will sponsor the team's race suits and kits for the upcoming season, and the first look of the new outfits was unveiled by Toto Wolff, George Russell, Kimi Antonelli, and Valtteri Bottas at an event.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Wolff revealed Hamilton's first reaction to Mercedes' new deal with Adidas.

“Lewis said that it’s probably the sports brand with the most cultural relevance. He had a crying and laughing [reaction], I think, knowing that we were going to Adidas," Wolff said.

Mercedes previously had Tommy Hilfiger and PUMA as kit partners. However, with the Silver Arrows embracing fresh changes in 2025, they decide to have Adidas onboard to mark a new beginning.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is on his own journey with Ferrari. He arrived in Maranello in January and completed his 1000 km TPC tests in SF-23 and SF-24. The Brit also featured in the mandatory Pirelli tyre test with the SF-24 reportedly adjusted to the 2026 season regulations.

Hamilton will likely complete his preseason filming day before gearing up for Ferrari's car launch event scheduled for February 19.

Toto Wolff reacts to Lewis Hamilton's 'iconic' Ferrari photo

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test - Source: Getty

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton shot an iconic picture outside Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari's legendary home in Maranello on his first day with the team. The social media post went viral and garnered millions of likes in hours.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also reacted to the picture and said (via Sky Sports F1):

"When you see Lewis [Hamilton] in his first appearance in Ferrari, this picture in front of the Enzo Ferrari house is iconic. Lewis with his sense of style, and I've told him that."

He also added that Hamilton's switch to Ferrari offers a fresh start to both parties.

"Us embarking on a different route, trying to reinvent ourselves with a young driver in addition to George [Russell] because he's not mentioned enough. At the same time, Lewis is doing something on his own, something new. I think it was a refresh for both of us."

Lewis Hamilton will make his official race debut with Ferrari on March 16 at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback