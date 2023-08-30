Toto Wolff rues missed opportunity in Dutch F1 GP as Mercedes “failed to capitalise” in a potential-filled race

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff rues the missed opportunities in the Dutch GP last weekend, where the team returned home with a sixth-place finish despite having the pace to fight for a top-two result.

George Russell lined up third on the grid, with his teammate Lewis Hamilton 10 places behind in 13th. After a nightmare qualifying session for Hamilton, the rain in the early laps of the Dutch GP provided an opportunity to undo their qualifying efforts and be in the mix at the front.

However, the team failed to recognize the opportunity and called in Hamilton on Lap 3 and Russell a lap later, by which time it was better to have braved it on the slicks. Toto Wolff called the Dutch GP weekend a frustrating one because they failed to realize the car's potential.

"Zandvoort was a frustrating weekend," Wolff was quoted by Mercedes F1 team. "There was potential, but we failed to capitalise on it. We got the call wrong with the switch to Intermediates and that put us on the back foot. From there, it was about trying to salvage what we could."

After getting their first strategy choice wrong, both Mercedes drivers were bumped down to the rear end of the field.

Hence, what was "forecasted" to be a podium finish for George Russell ended up being a recovery drive, with his teammate Hamilton also forced to make a comeback drive.

Netherlands F1 GP

Both drivers recovered well, with Hamilton in sixth and Russell in eighth, sandwiching McLaren driver Lando Norris on the final restart.

The two younger Brits were involved in a heated battle for the seventh position when a puncture ruled Russell out of taking the checkered flag.

Toto Wolff commended the efforts put in by both drivers last weekend but was disappointed to see one of his drivers retire from the race.

"Both drivers recovered well, but the final sting in the tail was the puncture for George. The missed opportunities are annoying, but weekends like this only fire us up to bounce back even stronger."

Hamilton (156 points) is fourth in the drivers' standings, 12 points behind Fernando Alonso (168 points), while George Russell (99 points) is seventh in the standings.

Toto Wolff expecting a spectacular atmosphere at the Italian GP

Putting the chaotic Dutch GP in their rearview mirror, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff will get an opportunity to set things right in this weekend's Italian GP.

While hoping to fight at the front, Wolff is expecting a spectacular atmosphere at the Temple of Speed in Monza, which is home to the Tifosi.

"We've got plenty of learnings to take into the next race. Fortunately, we don't have long to wait for it. Monza's track characteristics are the complete opposite to Zandvoort, so we'll see how we get on. It's also sure to be another spectacular atmosphere this weekend."

Last year, Russell finished on the podium at Monza, while Lewis Hamilton rallied from the back of the grid to a fifth-place finish.

This weekend's Italian GP is scheduled for September 1–3.