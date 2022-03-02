Toto Wolff's claim about Lewis Hamilton could spell trouble for Max Verstappen and Red Bull

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Lewis Hamilton will be in “full attack mode” in 2022, following the “adversity” he faced during last season.

Wolff believes the seven-time F1 world champion has returned stronger after taking a well-deserved two-month long break. Speaking to Motorsport.com, he said:

“I think what he did was absolutely right, to take himself out of the microcosmos of Formula 1 and step aside - and blackout socially. I think that adversity has always made him stronger, more resilient and determined. And this is the attitude I feel in him right now and also the mindset that I see in the team.”

Speaking about the Briton's perspective following his return, Wolff said:

“He has come back in a great mindset. He is positive, he is determined. And yet again, adversity that was thrown at him will make him stronger. And as he said, it’s attack mode.”

After his disappointment at the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton disappeared from public view. This led to some speculating that the Briton might choose not to return to the sport.

Meanwhile, Wolff said he was never really concerned about his star driver’s future in the sport. This was in contrast to his end-of-season claims when he told Sky Sports F1 that Hamilton was ‘disillusioned’ with the sport, and that there would be no guarantee of his return. He said:

“I was never concerned that he was leaving. We knew he needed to take the time to reflect on things and particularly to understand how he would come back in the best possible frame of mind. So, there was, on our side, no worries about him not coming back.”

Lewis Hamilton’s hilarious suggestion to improve visibility in new cars

Lewis Hamilton has suggested a hilarious solution to the 2022 cars' visibility problem. The Briton feels that the addition of a “whoopie cushion” within the cockpit will probably help him see better out of the car.

Speaking to the media after the conclusion of the Barcelona test, he said:

“I am probably sitting too low; I am seeing a lot of sky at the moment. But I will get a whoopie cushion or something and sit higher. But I’ll get a cushion or something to sit higher.”

Drivers have expressed concerns over visibility out of the all-new cars, following a switch to 18-inch wheels. Combined with the lower floors, resulting in a lower seating position, drivers are expected to have a hard time being able to see out of their cars.

