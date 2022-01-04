Toto Wolff's infamous headphone smash video reportedly generated $25,000 for Bose

Toto Wolff's infamous temper tantrum came at the cost of his Bose headphones. The Austrian smashed his headset on the table during the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen allegedly brake-tested Lewis Hamilton.

The moment was caught on broadcast and was one of the off-track highlights of the race. Mercedes even apologized to Bose on social media in the immediate aftermath of the Toto Wolff tirade.

It is now being claimed that the move was profitable for Bose. According to socialmediavalue.io, the incident had a total of 4 million impressions on social media. The Austrian's headset smash provided Bose with approximately $25,000 in value as a result.

Mercedes have reportedly parted ways with Bose as a sponsor, among others. It is unclear whether the Mercedes team principal's antics were a direct cause for this.

Bose had been a sponsor for Mercedes for eight years. Fans are wondering if the brand could have used Wolff's headset incident as an advert apart from the inadvertent eyeballs it caught.

Yuri Baraza @ArcherMishale I don't get why #Bose would opt against renewing their supplier contract with #Mercedes . They should have come up with a Toto Wolff line of durable, unbreakable headphones. "We withstand all kinds of pressure....even when you don't." I don't get why #Bose would opt against renewing their supplier contract with #Mercedes. They should have come up with a Toto Wolff line of durable, unbreakable headphones. "We withstand all kinds of pressure....even when you don't." https://t.co/pirRaAjIqP

The pressure was ultimately too telling for both Toto Wolff and his pair of headphones. Hopefully Mercedes' new sponsors will have a durable line to keep up with Wolff when he gets into his smash mode.

Lewis Hamilton 'simply lacks words' due to his 'disillusionment', claims Toto Wolff

Toto Wolff said that Lewis Hamilton is silent on social media because the Briton 'simply lacks words' due to his 'disillusionment' after the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking in an interview with Motorsport-total.com, the Mercedes team principal said:

“We all fluctuate in our emotions, and Lewis (Hamilton) most of all. He won the world championship up to the last lap, with an unbelievable performance. And then in a moment, everything is taken from you. Of course, you fall away from your faith because it is impossible to understand what has actually just happened. The silence is naturally there because he simply lacks words.”

The seven-time world champion was on the precipice of winning his eighth world title before losing out to Max Verstappen on the final lap. The nature of the loss left both Hamilton and his boss Wolff aggrieved.

The team initially protested and and planned to appeal it as well in a court of arbitration before subsequently withdrawing it. Hamilton has not said anything about the race since.

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Wolff and Mercedes expect Hamilton to return for the 2022 season. The Briton's current contract runs through until 2023.

Edited by Anurag C