  Toto Wolff says Ferrari would have been "stupid" if they reinforced this decision instead of renewing Fred Vasseur's contract

Toto Wolff says Ferrari would have been "stupid" if they reinforced this decision instead of renewing Fred Vasseur's contract

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Aug 07, 2025 14:40 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Practice - Source: Getty
Toto Wolff claims Ferrari would have been "stupid" to not extend Frederic Vasseur's contract (Getty Images)

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff once again backed Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur after the team announced his contract extension. Wolff mentioned that any other choice (other than keeping him) would have been "stupid," considering his strengths as the team boss.

Vasseur has been working as Ferrari's team principal since 2023, as Mattia Binotto's replacement in the role. Under him, the team has witnessed multiple victories and also a very successful 2024 season campaign. However, after their performance began declining this year, rumors floated that he might be sacked from the position. But the team announced his extension shortly after.

Reacting to the same, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff mentioned that it was the best decision with regard to the team. He also stated that any other decision would have been "stupid."

"Any other choice would have been really stupid," Wolff said. "I’ve known Fred since we were in our twenties, and I know how valuable he is as a motorsport man, I know his entrepreneurial vision and strength."

He added

"Having someone like him on your team is a privilege, and we must remember how long it takes to build a successful project in F1."
Vasseur has showcased his brilliant work with the team with last year's performance. Moreover, he was also said to be one of the reasons for Lewis Hamilton's signing to the Scuderia, considering the duo had previously worked together.

However, Hamilton hasn't been performing as expected with Ferrari. He has mostly raced within the midfield and has struggled to put the car on top on most occasions. But Vasseur believes he can get back up by himself.

Fred Vasseur finds no reason to motivate Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Hamilton had two consecutive disappointing qualifying sessions in Belgium and Hungary as he witnessed early exits. During the weekend in Hungary, he was seemingly dejected and also mentioned that the team needs to change the driver, considering the other car, piloted by Charles Leclerc, was in pole position.

Frederic Vasseur, talking about his situation, claimed that he does not need to motivate Hamilton. He also suggested that he is more frustrated than demotivated.

"I don't need to motivate him, honestly," Vasseur said. "He's frustrated but not demotivated, it's a completely different story."

He further stated that the drivers can be rather heated right after getting out of the car, and hence the harsh comments during the race weekend.

"I can understand the frustration, but we are all frustrated and sometimes if you ask me, I can't say this, I will go to the stewards," he added. "But sometimes just after the race, or just after the Quali, you are very disappointed and the reaction, the first reaction is harsh, but we all know that we are pushing in the same direction."

Lewis Hamilton is expected to improve after the summer break. Ferrari still holds the second place in the Constructors' Championship; however, Mercedes is in contention to battle them.

Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

