Toto Wolff shares a surprising update on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton post-Mercedes split

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed that he still shares a friendly relationship with Lewis Hamilton, as the Brit often comes to his office and they travel together after races. The 7x F1 champion was a part of the German team for more than a decade and had a brilliant run that featured multiple championship runs.

The partnership peaked in 2020 when Lewis Hamilton equaled Michael Schumacher with his 7th title win. After losing the title in the last race of 2021, Mercedes unfortunately fell back in the pecking order. The team was unable to nail the ground effect regulations and struggled to put together a competitive car.

Lewis Hamilton continued to be a part of Mercedes for multiple years in 2022 and 2023, but when the situation was not improving, the driver decided to pursue a new challenge of winning with Ferrari. At the beginning of the 2024 season, he announced that he would be leaving for the German team at the end of the year.

Unlike many other relationships in F1 that tend to fade when the partnership is over, it seems that the Lewis Hamilton-Toto Wolff bond stays strong. Talking to the Wall Street Journal, the Austrian revealed that just like the old days, Hamilton, Bottas, and Russell continue to travel together after races. He said,

"When he decided to go, it could have been very awkward, borderline hostile, and we actively talked about how to not make it that. All of us made a real effort in trying to be very accommodating, very understanding. He’s maintained being a friend. He pops up in the office on the weekend!"

He added,

"He speaks with the engineers, gets some food. After many Grand Prix, he travels back with me. So we have the old gang: Valtteri Bottas, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and me flying from the races."

Wolff opens up on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff opened up on the intriguing aspect of his relationship with Lewis Hamilton as he said that there is a clarity between the two where they want to beat each other on the track. At the same time, there is still the off-track stuff where they continue to maintain things. He said,

"It’s very unusual in any kind of relationship. But I tried to be very open and, and say, Listen, on the racetrack, we want to beat you. No doubt about that. But it’s been 12 years that we have been in this relationship."

He added,

"We trust each other. I’m living a different life through his eyes—you know, he shows me his flirts and who he dates, and [asks], Should I go for this girl or not? And I’m saying, Yes, you should, and tell me how it was!"

It would be interesting to see how the relationship evolves if the duo does end up getting involved in a title battle, but for now, it does appear that the two have admirably continued to have a great relationship.

