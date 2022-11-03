Toto Wolff shoots down rumors of Daniel Ricciardo joining Mercedes, says 'not in a position to decide'

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has shot down rumors of Daniel Ricciardo joining the German team in 2023. The Austrian exec claims the team is not in a position to decide who will be their reserve and test driver for the upcoming season just yet, potentially ruling out the chances of Ricciardo joining the Brackley-based squad.

Ricciardo is currently out of a drive for the 2023 season and has revealed that he won't appear on the grid next year. Only Mick Schumacher's Haas seat is up for grabs for the upcoming season, but the Australian driver has shown that he is not interested in driving for the American team. Wolff claims Ricciardo is in talks with multiple teams - including Red Bull - to take on the role of a reserve driver next year.

Wolff spoke about Daniel Ricciardo's situation with regard to Mercedes, saying:

“I think Daniel is talking to multiple teams for a potential role. I think also with Red Bull. We think he’s a great person, but at the moment we’re not in a position to decide who will be our reserve driver and third driver. He would bring a good personality to the team. Daniel has also been in the sport for a while and he knows these cars from head to toe. That can bring a big advantage, but I don’t want to dispel rumors. We haven’t decided anything yet.”

Daniel Ricciardo could benefit from a year out of F1, claims former driver

Former F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg believes Daniel Ricciardo could benefit from a year's break from the sport. The Australian driver has had a woeful couple of years with McLaren but recently put in his best drive of the season in Mexico. The McLaren driver claims he is trying his best to make a return to the sport in 2024 and will take the coming year to recharge and revitalize.

Potential 2023 Haas driver Hulkenberg now thinks Daniel Ricciardo could benefit from a year off, getting himself out of the 'F1 rat race'. Hulkenberg said:

“I think after the two turbulent years he’s glad that he’s going to be out for a year and can sort himself out. Knowing him and seeing his body language, I think he needs to get off this Formula 1 rat race.”

Hulkenberg is rumored to be in talks with Haas to potentially replace Mick Schumacher at the American outfit. In doing so, the German will pair up with Kevin Magnussen, the driver he had an infamous conflict with in 2017.

With Ricciardo's future in the sport in jeopardy, fans of the Honey Badger are hoping for two more solid finishes for the driver in races to come.

