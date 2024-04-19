Taylor Swift's latest music album has once again sparked rumors of her alleged relationship with Formula 1 driver Fernando Alonso, with fans reacting to it.

An icon on the racetrack, veteran driver Fernando Alonso has developed the reputation of a "playboy" beyond it. Having a storied dating history, the two-time F1 champion has been linked to numerous unconfirmed lovers over the years.

Notably, Alonso was once again the talk of the town last year when rumors and fan-theories circulated of the Spaniard being in a relationship with American pop icon Taylor Swift.

Shortly after her separation from English actor Joe Alwyn, Swift was romantically linked to the F1 maestro. The latter's eyebrow-raising responses when asked about his relationship status around the time of Taylor Swift's breakup fueled these rumors. However, the speculations died down soon as the American confirmed her relationship with Travis Kelce.

While unconfirmed, rumors of Swift dating Fernando Alonso have resurfaced after her latest music album, "The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology," was released. The lyrics of the song "Imgonnagetyouback" from the album appear to allude to Alonso, currently an Aston Martin driver. Swift's lyrics read:

"Small talk, big walk, act like I don't care what you did.

I'm an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch, then ran and hid."

Fans took to social media platforms to react to these rumors. One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Travis Kelce must be sweating bullets..."

Expand Tweet

"He probably giggled and twirled his hair at this," wrote a second user.

Expand Tweet

A third user wrote:

"Taylor X Fernando confirmed"

Expand Tweet

"she def saw the rumors," wrote another fan.

"She did Fernando bad 😭😭😭," a fifth user added.

"It was the real ‘el plan’," commented another user.

Who were Fernando Alonso's previous love interests?

Days after winning his second consecutive F1 World Championship with Renault, Alonso tied the knot with Raquel de Rosario in November 2006. However, the Spaniard's marriage to the El Sueño de Morfeo lead singer ended in December 2011.

Shortly after her divorce, Alonso entered into a relationship with Russian-Swiss supermodel and former Miss Switzerland, Xenia Tchoumitcheva. However, their relationship didn't last long as Alonso moved on to dating another Russian model Dasha Kapustina.

Fernando Alonso's relationship with the former Gucci model didn't run long either, as the pair separated some time after they started dating in 2012. The Spaniard's next vital relationship was with compatriot Lana Alvarez. It is reported that the former Ferrari driver was even aiming to tie the knot with the journalist. However, the couple separated in 2016.

Fernando Alonso has since dated Italian model Linda Morselli and Austrian television presenter Andrea Schlager. At the time of writing, the Spanish driver is reported to be in a relationship with Spanish journalist Melissa Jiménez.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback