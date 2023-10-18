Travis Kelce, Rory Mcllroy, and Anthony Joshua amongst star-studded investors for Alpine F1 team

Otro Capital, the group that made a major investment in the Alpine F1 team earlier in June, recently welcomed boxer Anthony Joshua, American footballer Travis Kelce, golfer Rory Mcllroy, and many other celebrities as their investors.

Back in June, the F1 team received a €200 million investment from Otro Capital in exchange for a 24% stake in the racing team. This turned out to be a major aid in the team's finances, which also helped in their development.

Although the F1 team is largely owned by Renault, the many celebrities who joined Otro Capital will also assist in the team's development. Here is the list of people who have joined the group and helped in the investment of the French outfit.

Travis Kelce

Rory Mcllroy

Anthony Joshua

Patrick Mahomes

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Juan Mata

This is certainly a huge bid for the team in their future on the Formula 1 grid and also for the investors. Earlier this year, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had also invested in the team through Maximum Effort Investments. Things like this will ensure financial stability for the team in their journey to achieve their goals in the sport.

Trent Alexander-Arnold finds Alpine 'incredibly impressive'

Alpine came into existence after Renault was rebranded in 2021 and it also remains the only team on the entire 10-team grid to use Renault-powered engines. This partnership between the two saw them battling the midfield for the longest time.

Alexander-Arnold, one of the celebrities to join Otro Capital, was rather excited to be a part of this incredible investment. He also attended the British Grand Prix in 2022 and mentioned this in his statement, as Sky Sports quoted him:

"I'm excited to be joining Otro Capital's group as an investor into Alpine F1 along with my brother, Tyler."

He further added that he finds the team 'incredibly impressive,' and that he is a big fan of the sport and the atmosphere around it:

"Having been to Formula 1 races as a fan, I love the high-pressure environment of the paddock and I've seen firsthand how incredibly impressive the Alpine team is. Our shared goal as an investment group is to help contribute to its continued success on the grid."

The French outfit has been battling with McLaren for the past couple of seasons. However, after the latter developed so well in the later stages of the 2023 season, it became apparent that their battle is no more with Alpine. The French team, on the other hand, will probably have to finish the season in sixth place, which is one down from where they finished last year.