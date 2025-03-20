Tributes pour in from the F1 fraternity as Eddie Jordan succumbs in his battle with cancer

The F1 fraternity came in numbers to pay their tributes to former team principal Eddie Jordan as he passed away after suffering from a long-term battle with prostate and bladder cancer on March 20. The Irishman was one of the most famous and colorful personalities in the paddock and was known for his jovial, yet ruthless approach to racing.

He set up a team called Jordan Grand Prix in 1991 and gave chances to noticeable names such as Michael Schumacher, Damon Hill and Ralf Schumacher in the 90s.

In his 15 years as team principal, he was able to guide them to four race wins and multiple podiums with P3 in the Constructors' championship in 1999 being their best-classified finish.

After selling his team to the Midland Group in 2006, Eddie Jordan returned to the paddock as an F1 pundit with BBC and hosted the pre-race shows until 2015. In his final years, he and former Red Bull driver David Coulthard hosted a podcast called "Formula for Success" where they reviewed the latest F1 news.

In the podcast's last year, he shed light on his illness and said that he was battling an "aggressive form" of prostate and bladder cancer which had spread to his spine and pelvis. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali too, released his own statement and mourned his loss, saying (via Formula1):

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden loss of Eddie Jordan. With his inexhaustible energy, he always knew how to make people smile, remaining genuine and brilliant at all times.

“Eddie has been a protagonist of an era of F1 and he will be deeply missed. In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and those of the entire Formula 1 family are with his family and loved ones.”

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, who had worked with Jordan in the last year as the latter served as manager to Adrian Newey and brokered his move to the Silverstone-based outfit, said (via Astonmartinf1):

"Eddie Jordan was a true racer, a great leader, and one of the biggest characters in our sport. He was a friend who I have known for more than thirty years and I will miss him greatly. My thoughts, and those of everybody at Aston Martin, are with his family and friends."

Not just team bosses but several current F1 drivers as well poured their hearts out while paying their condolences.

George Russell and Carlos Sainz pay tribute to Eddie Jordan

Mercedes driver George Russell stated that Eddie Jordan's passing was a sad day for the sport and revealed that he would be racing for the 76-year-old at this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

On his social media platform, the three-time F1 race winner said:

"A very sad day. We have lost a true legend with a voice unlike any other both in and out of the sport. My thoughts and condolences are with Eddie’s family and loved ones at this time. Eddie, you will be missed by all of us and your impact will always be felt. We race this weekend for you."

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz described the late F1 team boss as "one of a kind" and added:

"Extremely sad to learn that Eddie has passed away. A true icon and loved character of our sport. Passionate, loyal, and truly one of a kind. He will be dearly missed. R.I.P."

Eddie Jordan will be remembered for having a lasting legacy in the sport as he gave chances to several F1 drivers like Michael Schumacher, Martin Brundle, Jean Alesi among others, who became icons in their own right in F1.

