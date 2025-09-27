Tributes pour in from F1 teams and drivers as Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is suffering for a serious health scare

Formula 1 teams paid their tributes and wished Roscoe a speedy and full recovery after Lewis Hamilton posted a serious health scare update on his social media. He had earlier put up a story, revealing his pet in an oxygen chamber. Many suspected that this could be because of a respiratory issue.
However, the issue was far more serious. In a post, Lewis Hamilton revealed that Roscoe's pneumonia had returned. He previously had a medical issue, but it has healed. Hamilton further mentioned that Roscoe was struggling to breathe, and hence, the doctors had put him in the oxygen chamber. However, the situation worsened as his heart stopped beating. The doctors did manage to save Roscoe, but he later slipped into a coma.
As wishes and prayers flowed in from fans, F1 teams, including Ferrari, Williams, Red Bull Racing, McLaren, and others, also dropped their best wishes for Roscoe's recovery.
Lewis Hamilton was also scheduled for a tire test down in Mugello with Ferrari earlier this week. However, considering Roscoe's health, he had to pull out of it.
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move criticised by former F1 team principal
2025 has been a tough season for the Briton. He ended his decade-long stint at Mercedes to drive for Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz in the team. The latter had been driving them since the 2021 season and delivered competitive and consistent results.
Yet, he was replaced this season, and Hamilton failed to replicate the results the Spaniard delivered for them. He hasn't managed to finish any better than P4 this season in a main race, and the team has further dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship.
Speaking of replacing Carlos Sainz and signing Lewis Hamilton, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner claimed that Ferrari made a mistake.
"Carlos was doing a good job. They wouldn't have all the interference from outside of Lewis not performing, you know, so the team could focus on going racing, making things better in instead of always trying to find out why Lewis doesn't like the car."
Steiner also mentioned that signing Hamilton comes with a major financial strain on the team, which wouldn't have been an issue with Sainz still driving for them.
"I respect Lewis but in the moment for you know for the unrest he brings into the team and around the team is it worthwhile investment? Maybe not. And also the investment moneywise I'm pretty sure it's a lot higher with Lewis than with Carlos."
Carlos Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season, and the team has managed to score the most points since the 2016 season. Sainz also recently finished on the podium in Baku.