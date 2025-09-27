Tributes pour in from F1 teams and drivers as Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is suffering for a serious health scare

Formula 1 teams paid their tributes and wished Roscoe a speedy and full recovery after Lewis Hamilton posted a serious health scare update on his social media. He had earlier put up a story, revealing his pet in an oxygen chamber. Many suspected that this could be because of a respiratory issue.

Ad

However, the issue was far more serious. In a post, Lewis Hamilton revealed that Roscoe's pneumonia had returned. He previously had a medical issue, but it has healed. Hamilton further mentioned that Roscoe was struggling to breathe, and hence, the doctors had put him in the oxygen chamber. However, the situation worsened as his heart stopped beating. The doctors did manage to save Roscoe, but he later slipped into a coma.

Ad

Trending

As wishes and prayers flowed in from fans, F1 teams, including Ferrari, Williams, Red Bull Racing, McLaren, and others, also dropped their best wishes for Roscoe's recovery.

Formula 1 teams drop their prayers and wishes for Roscoe's speedy recovery (comments under @lewishamilton's Instagram post)

Lewis Hamilton was also scheduled for a tire test down in Mugello with Ferrari earlier this week. However, considering Roscoe's health, he had to pull out of it.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move criticised by former F1 team principal

2025 has been a tough season for the Briton. He ended his decade-long stint at Mercedes to drive for Ferrari, replacing Carlos Sainz in the team. The latter had been driving them since the 2021 season and delivered competitive and consistent results.

Yet, he was replaced this season, and Hamilton failed to replicate the results the Spaniard delivered for them. He hasn't managed to finish any better than P4 this season in a main race, and the team has further dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship.

Ad

Speaking of replacing Carlos Sainz and signing Lewis Hamilton, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner claimed that Ferrari made a mistake.

"Carlos was doing a good job. They wouldn't have all the interference from outside of Lewis not performing, you know, so the team could focus on going racing, making things better in instead of always trying to find out why Lewis doesn't like the car."

Ad

Steiner also mentioned that signing Hamilton comes with a major financial strain on the team, which wouldn't have been an issue with Sainz still driving for them.

"I respect Lewis but in the moment for you know for the unrest he brings into the team and around the team is it worthwhile investment? Maybe not. And also the investment moneywise I'm pretty sure it's a lot higher with Lewis than with Carlos."

Carlos Sainz moved to Williams Racing this season, and the team has managed to score the most points since the 2016 season. Sainz also recently finished on the podium in Baku.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,500 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and holds a degree in journalism.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician. Know More