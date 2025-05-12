Tributes pour in for Fernando Alonso's long-time physio Fabri on his death

Fernando Alonso announced the passing of his longtime aide and physiotherapist, Fabrizio Borra, on Sunday, May 11. He posted an emotional message for Borra on Instagram, where tributes have been pouring in for him in the comment section.

Ad

Alonso, 43, has been in Formula 1 since 2001. In his prolonged career filled with ups and downs, his physiotherapist, Borra, always stood by him. From Minardi to Renault to Ferrari to Alpine to Aston Martin, Fabrizio walked toe-to-toe with the two-time world champion.

However, on May 11, Alonso announced that Fabrizio Borra had passed away at the age of 64. Though he didn't reveal the cause, the Spanish driver thanked Borra for being a great teacher and helping him be a better person every day.

Ad

Trending

"I will miss you, Fabri. Every day. Thank you for teaching me so much and for making me a better person and athlete. My whole career with you has been the greatest luck I could have 👬🏻. ❤️ Rest in peace, brother ❤️," Alonso said on Instagram.

Ad

Meanwhile, since Fernando Alonso shared the unfortunate news, tributes poured in for Borra in the comment section. Esteban Ocon, Aston Martin's reserve driver Felipe Drugovich, and rookie Gabriel Bortoleto dropped comments as tribute.

Tributes on Fabrizio Borra's passing [Image Source: @fernandoalo_oficial/Instagram]

Moreover, former F1 driver Felipe Massa wished strength to Borra's family and shared his shocking reaction. Additionally, professional racing driver Antonio Giovinazzi and Alpine's Formula 1 team also paid tribute to Fabrizio Borra.

Ad

Tributes on Fabrizio Borra's passing [Image Source: @fernandoalo_oficial/Instagram]

Apart from working with Alonso, Borra also worked with seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, MotoGP's Andrea Dovizioso, and elite cyclist Tadej Pogacar.

Ad

Amid a difficult F1 season, where he hasn't scored a single point, the passing of Fabrizio Borra has come as a shock to Fernando Alonso as he lost one of his oldest and closest aides.

Fernando Alonso trusts Aston Martin despite a disappointing start to the 2025 season

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Practice & Sprint Qualifying - Source: Getty

In the opening six races of the ongoing F1 season, Fernando Alonso hasn't scored a single point for Aston Martin. The 2025 season challenger, AMR25, is not yielding desired performance as the 43-year-old says the team failed to resolve the challenges of the last two years. However, for 2026, Alonso still has faith in the Astons, especially after the onboarding of renowned design engineer Adrian Newey.

Ad

Talking to GP Blog, Alonso said:

"I think I never lost the trust. I'm not too worried about next year. I think this year is just a continuation of some of the problems that we found in the last two seasons, and we were not able to overcome some of the obstacles that we found. For next year, with the new regulations and Adrian on board, I think nothing of this year's car is going to be in next year's project, so it's a complete reset, so I'm not too concerned for next year."

The engine regulations will be overhauled in 2026, and Aston Martin has tied up with new suppliers, Honda, to mark a new beginning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More