Tributes pour in as Lewis Hamilton announces the death of his pet Roscoe

Numerous members of the F1 fraternity have come out to pay tribute to Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe, who passed away on Sunday. The 40-year-old announced on Monday that he had to make the difficult decision to put his bulldog to sleep after he spent four days on life support.Lewis Hamilton shared a heartbreaking update about Roscoe on Monday, revealing that the 12-year-old was no more. The dog had caught pneumonia and was in a coma, as shared by Hamilton on Friday.Now, it has been confirmed by the Ferrari driver that his &quot;best friend&quot; has passed away, via an Instagram post. Since this announcement, multiple tributes have poured in as the F1 family mourns Roscoe's loss.Hamilton's teammate, Charles Leclerc, shared a simple red heart under the driver's Instagram post to showcase his solidarity.Screen grab of Leclerc's comment under Hamilton's post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate George Russell also shared a heartfelt message under the post.&quot;I’m so sorry for your loss mate🙏❤️&quot;Screen grab of Russell's comment under Hamilton's post [via Instagram/@lewishamilton]Meanwhile, Haas driver Esteban Ocon shared a reply to Hamilton's post on X, showcasing his support for the 7x F1 world champion.&quot;We are all thinking of you Lewis. We will miss you Roscoe, RIP 🙏🏼&quot;Esteban Ocon @OconEstebanLINK@LewisHamilton We are all thinking of you Lewis. We will miss you Roscoe, RIP 🙏🏼The official social media account of Formula 1 also shared a fitting tribute for Roscoe on Monday.&quot;Lewis Hamilton’s beloved Roscoe brought smiles to the paddock and warmed the hearts of fans all over the world. Our thoughts are with Lewis during this difficult time.&quot;British TV personality and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who has been an ardent critic of Hamilton in the past, also shared a heartfelt message under Hamilton's X post.&quot;Really sorry to hear that. It’s hell&quot;Jeremy Clarkson @JeremyClarksonLINK@LewisHamilton Really sorry to hear that. It’s hellNumerous F1 teams, including Scuderia Ferrari, McLaren F1, and Red Bull Racing, also shared messages of support for Hamilton on social media.Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013, and the dog has made numerous appearances in the F1 paddock since, alongside Hamilton. Most recently, he also visited the paddock during the British GP, even appearing on the fan stage with Hamilton.Lewis Hamilton shares emotional four-word message after announcing Roscoe's deathLewis Hamilton with both Roscoe and Coco at the 2016 Belgian Grand Prix - Source: GettyLewis Hamilton took to X to share an emotional four-word message after announcing Roscoe's death on Monday, claiming that the bulldog had reunited with his old friend Coco.Hamilton had another bulldog alongside Roscoe, who was named Coco. Unfortunately, Coco passed away unexpectedly due to a heart attack in 2020. An emotional Hamilton has now shared that the two friends were once again reunited.&quot;He’s with Coco now,&quot; Hamilton wrote.Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamiltonLINKHe’s with Coco nowHamilton had adopted Coco in 2014, just a year after he had adopted Roscoe. The two grew up together under the F1 legend's care and remained together after the former's unexpected passing away in 2020.