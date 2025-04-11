Trouble brewing in F1 as engine crisis meeting looms

F1 reportedly held a 'crisis' meeting with FIA and the teams to discuss the effectiveness and feasibility of upcoming engine regulation changes. According to reports, engine manufacturers have noted a big difference in performance and demanded relaxation in some rules to level the playing field.

Formula 1 decided to bring a significant overhaul in engine regulations beginning from the 2026 season. With an aim to achieve sustainability, the new power units were supposed to have a 50% electric and 50% internal combustion split.

Not only that, new-generation cars were supposed to be lighter in weight with less downforce and revamped aerodynamics. However, the execution of the plan appears to be in jeopardy.

According to Motorsport Magazine, F1 reportedly held a crisis meeting with FIA and teams at Bahrain to discuss the feasibility of the 2026 engine regulations overhaul. Apparently, engine manufacturers have noticed a vast gap in performance among themselves. While one engine maker is ahead, one is lagging, likely due to the use of bio-fuel.

That being said, a complete rollback of the new regulations is unlikely, as new teams, Audi and Cadillac, no longer have the time and resources to make engines as per the current regulations. It could also lead to a shortage in the supply of power units. Also, a few teams have reportedly criticized the FIA's poor planning, as engineers were left out of the talks initially.

Hence, it is highly likely that the internal power unit split between electric and combustion will be adjusted temporarily to level the playing field between manufacturers.

Interestingly, there were also rumors of a potential return of V10 engines as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is reportedly backing the idea wholeheartedly. However, many teams have opposed the idea as they've already spent most of their resources and money to develop power units as per the 2026 engine regulations.

Amid the debate over the upcoming engine rules overhaul, FIA’s vice president of sport, Robert Reid's resignation has ignited fresh controversy.

F1 Likely To Scrap Ambitious V10 Engine Return Plan - Reports

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem at F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Source: Getty

In a fresh development, F1 has reportedly rejected the idea of bringing back V10 engines. According to BBC Sports, the authorities have failed to receive support from engine manufacturers to set the plan in motion.

As per rumors, FIA proposed to scrap the upcoming 2026 engine regulation overhaul and extend the current regulations until 2028, with V10s returning in 2029. However, new teams such as Audi opposed the plan. They reportedly chose to enter F1 because of the power unit regulation overhaul.

Moreover, with resources and money already spent on the manufacturing of 2026 engines, a last-minute scrap could lead to losses. Hence, Formula 1 has reportedly failed to gain the support of engine manufacturers, as Audi, Honda, and Mercedes are reportedly opposing the V10 return idea.

