"Trust in what 2022 could be for Alpine" - Fernando Alonso on 'El Plan' and his team's objectives beyond 2022 F1 season

Fernando Alonso explained his famous ‘El Plan’ phrase at the launch of the Alpine F1 team’s new car, the AF22, in Paris. The Spaniard said that it is a term that refers to him and the team’s plans to achieve their competitive targets in the 2022 season.

Elaborating further on his famously coined term’ El Plan’, the double world champion noted:

“It’s a little bit of a mystery, you know, what the Plan means. Yeah, but it has been from, I think, the middle of 2021 from summer. This viral thing you know, everywhere on social media. Trust in what 2022 could be for Alpine. Also, Alpine…El Plan. It was like a game with the letters there. And now it’s out of control.”

Last season, the Spanish double world champion was heard dropping the term as he prepared for his return to F1 after a two-year hiatus. The term, meaning ‘the plan’ in his native language Spanish, referred to Alonso’s return to F1 and his goal of fighting for wins and titles in 2022 and beyond.

‘El Plan’ extends beyond 2022 - Fernando Alonso

The former Renault champion was heard rehearsing the phrase on his radio as his teammate Esteban Ocon won in Hungary and also when Alonso himself secured a podium in Qatar after seven years.

His team also put the famous phrase on the rear wing of Fernando Alonso’s car for the season finale in Abu Dhabi. Surprised at the popularity of the phrase, the Alpine driver said:

“Honestly, there’s El Plan everywhere I go. Every picture I post, anything, it’s a big thing. So now, we have to deliver. We have to make everyone happy. The plan isn’t only for 2022; it has to keep going for longer.”

The phrase, which went viral on social media with the Spaniard’s fans during the 2021 season, has now become the driver’s goal. Insisting that the plan extends beyond 2022, the 40-year-old veteran is looking towards living up to his ’El Plan’.

Edited by Bhargav