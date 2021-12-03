"Try to stay out of trouble" - Valtteri Bottas reveals his ideal outcome for the race

Valtteri Bottas has said that he would prefer to stay out of trouble at the new Jeddah Corniche circuit in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend.

The outgoing Mercedes driver shed light on his optimal outcome for the race weekend in the FIA Driver’s Press Conference, and what he expects from the new circuit.

Speaking to Sportskeeda at the FIA press conference, Valtteri Bottas said:

“So trying to have a strong clean weekend as a team without any issues and hopefully with a big amount of points and that one to Abu Dhabi. Thats the optimal outcome from this weekend, and try to stay out of trouble. Because it is a new track, and it could be a bit messy at times, with the track being a bit dirty and et cetera.”

Valtteri Bottas believes the new circuit could be messy when it comes to on-track action. So he would prefer to stay out of any such incidents on track in terms of collisions and off-track moments.

The layout of the Jeddah Corniche circuit appears to be punishing, leaving drivers with very little room for errors. Given the race weekend Valtteri Bottas had in Qatar, he will have to try and optimise the best result for Mercedes and himself to help stay clear of their rivals.

Valtteri Bottas' ideal outcome is to win his 100th race with Mercedes

Although Valtteri Bottas prefers to win this weekend, it remains to be seen how Mercedes uses him to aide title contender and reigning champion Lewis Hamilton. Despite running third in the F1 championship, and racing his 100th race with Mercedes, there are chances the Finn could be employed by the team to thwart Red Bull F1.

Explaining his ideal outcome in the race to Sportskeeda in the press conference, Valterri Bottas said:

“Yeah so obviously for me winning the race, that's always the target. If that's not the case, then maximise the points and specially in the constructors title, it's an important one, and it's super close.”

Mercedes currently lead Red Bull F1 in the Constructors' championship by five points, and Valtteri Bottas’ retirement from the Qatar GP cost them heavily.

So in the last two races in the calendar, Mercedes could look at both their drivers to help seal the 2021 constructors' title. In the Drivers' race, where Hamilton trails Max Verstappen, they'll need the Finn at his optimal best to aid the seven-time world champion.

