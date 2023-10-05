"Trying to get that Danny Ric money back" - Fans react to McLaren reportedly seeking $23,000,000 in damages from IndyCar champion Alex Palou

Recent reports have suggested that McLaren has asked for a whopping $23,000,000 from IndyCar champion Alex Palou for not respecting his new 2024 contract with the team and ultimately severing all ties with them.

The Spanish driver was about to join McLaren's IndyCar team and even had a contract with them for 2024. However, he recently pulled out of the deal and did not even attend to his duties as their reserve F1 driver at Singapore.

Now, as per Associated Press, the automotive company took the matter to court and is now asking for financial compensation from Palou for all their troubles. These include future sponsorships tied to Palou in relation to the team, the costs of recruiting him as a reserve F1 driver for their F1 team, the money spent on developing him for F1, and even a $400,000 advance on his 2024 salary.

As soon as this news went viral on social media platforms, several F1 fans reacted to it in different ways. Many of them humorously commented on how the British team is trying to get back the money they had to give Daniel Ricciardo when he left their camp in 2022. Some even criticized the team for always being in such situations when it comes to driver contracts.

People also remembered the McLaren and Alpine situations regarding Oscar Piastri. Though the British team was actually benefiting from it, it was still considered a controversial driver move as a whole.

"Trying to get that Danny Ric money back"

"McLaren always in the middle of contract disputes. Surely there has to be easier ways to find drivers"

"Alpine flashback"

McLaren team boss determined to keep pushing after double podium in Japan

McLaren had a brilliant race around the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. Lando Norris ended up in second place, while rookie Oscar Piastri finished third and stood on his first F1 podium in his first year itself. The team celebrated the victory, and the CEO, Zak Brown, wrote a message on X, celebrating the podium finishes and urging the team to keep pushing forward and keep the performance as consistent as possible.

"Double podium in Japan! Lando P2 and a first for Oscar in P3! So proud of this team and the progress it’s making. Our mission has always been to get back to the front of the gird regularly and we won’t stop pushing."

If the Papaya team keeps this string of good performances consistent, they will be considered a proper top team, capable of fighting with Mercedes and Ferrari and even chasing Red Bull in 2024.