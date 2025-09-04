"Trying to turn this into a TikTok sport": Fans react to F1 boss Stefano Domenicalli's proposal to shorten races

F1 Fans were fuming after Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali proposed shortening races in the coming years to attract more audiences in the future. The sport has arguably been seeing its most popular phase in its history ever since Liberty Media took charge at the start of the 2017 season.The American giants have modernized the sport by making the sport more social media savvy and even introducing a Netflix series named 'Drive to Survive' since 2019, to give a peek behind the scenes throughout the year of interesting stories.This has prompted a new wave of audiences flocking to the tracks in record numbers and making F1 one of the most-watched sports on television as well. However, speaking with Autosport, the former Ferrari team principal revealed that he was entertaining the idea of shorter races as an hour and a half of racing action was too long for a certain section, saying:&quot;It's a bit too long for the young people. We’re seeing on many of our channels that highlights do very well. For those of us who grew up with the current format, everything is fine as is, but there’s a large segment that only wants to see the key moments.“Things are going very well today, but precisely for that reason, we must not rest on our laurels. We need to think about the next step.”F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to Stefano Domenicali's comments on X, with one fan saying:&quot;Trying to turn this into a TikTok sport.&quot;brakeboosted @brakeboostedLINK@Motorsport trying to turn this into a tiktok sport.&quot;Gen Z can't focus for 90 minutes??? As a fan who has season tix for Miami and goes to a race in Europe every other year, you cannot shorten the race. For what you pay to attend a race that's criminal,&quot; said a fan.&quot;In an effort to attract people who watch cat videos on their phone all day, @F1 will alienate true racing fans. That's a shame,&quot; pointed out another.Here are some more reactions:&quot;Tell the kids to sleep when they get bored,&quot; wrote another.&quot;Don’t appease the TikTok generation for the love of god,&quot;Péter 🇭🇺 @eiceen0LINK@Motorsport Don’t appease the TikTok generation for the love of god&quot;Ridiculous. They're not long enough. Watch qualifying and you know the winner...&quot;TheCavalier @CavPackPatriotLINK@Motorsport Ridiculous. They're not long enough. Watch qualifying and you know the winner...😑F1 CEO reveals the key reason behind proposing shorter racesF1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that the fans and the promoters of the sport want action on the track and were tired of the current format.As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Italian reflected on the reason and said:“Promoters and fans want action. And now that they’ve started to understand it’s possible: our surveys show the vast majority of the audience wants the drivers to fight for a result. To put it bluntly, they’re tired of free practice. That’s an objective fact we can’t ignore.”The sport has mixed up the format recently when they introduced Sprint races in the 2021 season, which have grown from three to six race weekends over the years.