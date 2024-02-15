"Two or three is not my target": Charles Leclerc optimistic for the 2024 F1 season with Ferrari

Charles Leclerc is not limiting himself to just two or three wins this season and aims to win as many races as possible with Ferrari. The driver could not win even a single race last season while teammate Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race during the year.

For 2024, however, the team is expected to take another step forward. Whether that step is enough to challenge for the title is a question that is hard to answer for now. There is, however, an expectation that while Red Bull could face more of a challenge from Ferrari and other teams, it should still have enough of a buffer at the sharp end of the grid.

When questioned during the live press conference on whether he would be happy with two or three wins this season, Charles Leclerc was not ready to put a number on what the team's target should be.

As quoted by Motorsportweek, the Ferrari driver said:

“No, it’s not enough. I want to win as many races as possible, and we will do the count at the end of the year, to also understand where we’ll be after the first race to understand how competitive are.

"It’s very difficult to draw a picture of where we’ll stand after the first race, it will depend on that as well, but two or three is not my target, I want to win as many races as possible.”

Charles Leclerc on the motivation to get back on top

When questioned if the new season brought more pressure and more motivation to do that much better, Charles Leclerc was dismissive of the idea and said that it was always there. The 2023 season saw the driver score no F1 wins while his teammate Carlos Sainz won a race in Singapore. He was motivated to get back to winning ways and return to the top step of the podium.

He said:

“More pressure, absolutely not. More motivation, I’ve always been extremely motivated so to be more motivated is very difficult. I’m just extremely motivated and hungry for victories.

"2023 for me was no victories, I cannot wait to be back on the top step of the podium and together with Ferrari, especially. So I’m fully motivated. Does that make me more motivated? Not really.”

Charles Leclerc has signed a long-term contract with Ferrari at the start of this season while his teammate Carlos Sainz will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton from 2025 onwards.