"Uncle you used to be woke why are you using AI now": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton tagging "Perplexity AI' on X

F1 fans were left raging after Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton posted promotional material on his social media, tagging Perplexity AI. The seven-time F1 world champion heads into the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix with a sense of optimism, given that the Italian team are bringing their much-anticipated new rear suspension this weekend.The 40-year-old has improved his results in qualifying and main races over the past couple of events and has even finished ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc last time around in Silverstone. The iconic Spa-Francorchamps Circuit marks one year since the British driver's last win in the sport.On his social media platform X, Lewis Hamilton posted a question to his sponsor, 'Perplexity AI,' in promotional content ahead of the weekend, asking:&quot;@AskPerplexity, which constructor has the most wins at Spa?&quot;However, Hamilton's association with the AI company has rubbed the fans the wrong way, as they took to social media to give their reactions to the former's post on X, with one fan asking:&quot;Uncle you used to be woke why are you using AI now.&quot;Another fan tweeted,&quot;Are u fr.&quot;Francisca @H7MILTONLINKAre u fr&quot;So much for being an environmentalist 🤡,&quot; said a fan.Here are some more reactions:&quot;Wait, I thought you cared for the environment? AI is extremely wasteful,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Disappointed yet again to see you promoting AI 😪 it’s so bad for the planet,&quot; said another.&quot;Unc do you know what grok is,&quot; asked another.Lewis Hamilton announced his partnership with Perplexity AI at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix earlier in the year and has been donning the company name ever since.Lewis Hamilton gives his take on the upgrade package in SpaFerrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that it would be &quot;difficult&quot; to optimize the new upgrades on the car, given this weekend was a Sprint weekend, and also there was a chance of mixed conditions in competitive sessions.In the pre-race press conference, the 40-year-old gave his take on the situation and said:&quot;We don’t have a lot of time, so you need to double up. You need to make sure you get as much information from both cars. You need to do the whole session. If it’s wet, then that really helps your learning. But in terms of fine-tuning the car, it’s highly unlikely we’re going to fully optimize it during this weekend. It'll probably be something we’re optimizing over the next few weekends.&quot;&quot;We'll get to test the suspension tomorrow, and I’m sure there's going to be learnings from it. We'll figure out how to fine-tune it and try to extract performance from it. On the simulator, there's no difference. But I'm sure across different circuits, perhaps there'll be benefits.&quot;Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc took part in a filming day around Mugello earlier in the week, where they ran the new rear suspension.