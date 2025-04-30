“Undeniable now”: Ferrari Insider highlights F1’s skyrocketing popularity in the US

Paul Wang, Ferrari's software engineer, addressed the skyrocketing popularity F1 is experiencing in the United States. Wang, who himself is an American, revealed how he saw the whole situation change over the years.

Statistically, Formula 1 has seen a steep rise in terms of popularity in the United States. From having only one race a decade ago, the sport now has three races in the North American country. From Austin, Texas, the sport added a race in Miami, Florida, and then in Las Vegas, Nevada, over the last few years.

In terms of teams hailing from the US, Formula 1 currently has one team — Haas. With the inclusion of the Cadillac from 2026, the US will have two teams. Unfortunately, there is no driver on the grid from the US for now. The last driver from the USA was Logan Sargeant, who drove for Williams Racing in 2023.

Wang recently sat for an interview with Scuderia Ferrari media as per Junaid Samodien on X, where he answered how the scenario related to Formula 1 changed within the United States. Here's what he said ahead of the 2025 Miami GP:

"The sport's surge in popularity in the US has been incredible. Not too long ago, I was an obscure fan watching F1 races with a small group of friends. Now, whenever I am back home in New York City, there isn't a single day I don't see someone wearing team kit."

"Between all the recent TV series, bigger TV audiences, podcasts, and social media buzz, America has really embraced F1. With three US-based races, F1's presence in the United States is undeniable now. In addition, the energy and support of American fans for Scuderia Ferrari HP has been overwhelming," he further added.

In addition to this, the viewership in the United States has also increased gradually over the last few years. As per statistics, the 2022 Formula 1 season attracted over 1.2 million viewers, while the last season (2024) attracted 1.1 million viewers.

F1 boss revealed the sport's strategy to increase popularity in US

Flavio Briatore, Stefano Domenicali and Andrea Stella ahead of the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on April 20, 2025 - Source: Getty

Formula 1 Chief Executive Officer Stefano Domenicali recently spoke to Motorsport.com, where he revealed the sport's strategy in growing Formula 1's popularity in the United States. Speaking about it, here's what he said:

“Keeping F1 relevant all year is vital. This year we will see the F1 movie released, which will be a huge moment for our sport as we reach new fans globally and will have a big impact in the US. We have new partnerships coming up that will further ingrain our brand with the US consumer, and of course we have Cadillac, an iconic US brand, joining the grid from 2026. We have to be culturally relevant in the US, and that is at the heart of our strategy.”

Notably, a Formula 1-themed movie titled "F1" is set to release in June this year. The movie was produced by Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt and Joseph Kosinski. In addition to this, Netflix's Formula 1-related docu-series Drive to Survive has also boosted the sport's popularity to a great extent in the North American country, as well as around the world.

