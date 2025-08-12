Under fire Franco Colapinto already exploring options beyond Alpine: Reports

Franco Colapinto's F1 seat at Alpine is at risk after a streak of underwhelming performances this season. With the situation becoming more grave with each passing race weekend, the Argentinian driver is exploring options outside of F1 for 2026.

Ad

Colapinto was tipped to be the next big thing in F1 after an impressive performance with Williams in the second half of 2024. He replaced a struggling Logan Sargeant and, with an eighth-place finish in his second race at the Azerbaijan GP, scored more points, four, than Sargeant did in a year and a half, one. The Argentinian followed it up with another points finish at the US Grand Prix with a P10 result.

Ad

Trending

Franco Colapinto's promising pace made Flavio Briatore sit up and loan him from Williams to Alpine for 2025. He was signed as a reserve driver and put in rookie Jack Doohan's seat on a five-race contract, one less than what his Aussie predecessor got, to prove his worthċ

However, even after eight races, Colapinto has failed to score a single point in the F1 championship, similar to Doohan. As per a report from Formule1.nl, the Alpine driver's management team has been exploring avenues in the World Endurance Championship and IndyCar in case Alpine sacks him for 2026 or sooner.

Ad

The 22-year-old has outclassed teammate Pierre Gasly only once in eight races. He qualified and finished ahead of the experienced French driver at the Hungarian GP. However, a P18 finish over a teammate who crossed the finish line in P19 might not cheer up Alpine or Briatore.

Franco Colapinto's crash during the Pirelli F1 test in Hungary doesn't help his contract

Franco Colapinto at the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary - Source: Getty

Franco Colapinto suffered a big crash during Pirelli's tire testing for F1 a few days after the Hungarian GP. On day two of testing at the Hungaroring on Wednesday, the Argentinian driver slammed the barriers after losing control of his car in Turn 11, a high-speed right-hander.

Ad

Alpine's A525 was damaged beyond what the team could repair at the circuit. However, Colapinto was declared to be fine after a medical assessment. Alpine shared a statement on X, which read:

"During Day 2 of Pirelli Tyre Testing at the Hungaroring this morning, Franco Colapinto had an incident at Turn 11. Franco was assessed on site at the medical centre and is OK."

Ad

BWT Alpine Formula One Team @AlpineF1Team Team Update During Day 2 of Pirelli Tyre Testing at the Hungaroring this morning, Franco Colapinto had an incident at Turn 11. Franco was assessed on site at the medical centre and is OK.

Colapinto's future with Alpine remains uncertain even in the short term. There has been speculation about Valtteri Bottas replacing the Argentinian in a mid-season swap or Jack Doohan getting his seat back. The decision hinges on team principal Flavio Briatore's vision for the team, which he led to four drivers' championships before getting banned from F1 in 2009 for his alleged involvement in the 'Crashgate' scandal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More