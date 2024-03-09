"Underwent a smooth operation today": Carlos Sainz shares a witty update on social media after his surgery 

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz cheekily provided an update on his appendix surgery, which denied him a chance to compete at the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP.

The Spanish driver missed media duties on Wednesday after it was reported that he was ill from a stomach bug. He soldiered through on Thursday as he competed in the FP1 and FP2 sessions but looked completely physically spent. The Ferrari driver decided to skip the rest of the weekend in Jeddah and went into surgery.

Taking to his social media, Carlos Sainz informed his fans that he had a 'smooth operation' while referencing his favorite song. He wrote:

"Underwent a smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better! Thank you for all your kind messages and to everyone who has looked after me these days here in Saudi, especially at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. THANK YOU.

"Great Quali from @OllieBearman on his hasty debut (not easy at all) and from Lord Perceval (a.k.a. @Charles_Leclerc) Good luck for tomorrow @ScuderiaFerrari!"

Oliver Bearman sends his best wishes to Carlos Sainz after his stunning qualifying performance

Carlos Sainz's replacement Oliver Bearman stated that he wished for a 'speed recovery' for the Spanish driver.

As per F1.com, the 18-year-old said the following about his debut qualifying session:

"It’s been a great day but it could have been even better. It wasn’t the ideal way of making my F1 debut and of course, I send all my best wishes to Carlos for a speedy recovery. But it’s a great opportunity nevertheless. I would have liked to have come to quali with more than the 22 laps I did in FP3. But I can still be happy with today, even if Q2 was a bit messy.

"It was so close but I made a mistake on my first push lap, so I had to do a second one and by then the tires were no longer at their best. Now I’m ready to make the most of this opportunity tomorrow. I will focus on bringing the car home, although points would be nice. But it’s my first race on a really difficult track, so I can’t expect too much."

It will be fascinating to see where Oliver Bearman will finish in the main race starting from P11. He will look to replicate Carlos Sainz by bringing in a strong result for the team and helping Ferrari minimize the damage in terms of points lost.