"Underwhelming" - F1 fans react to Haas 2022 car reveal

The Haas F1 team's VF22 launch did not impress F1 fans, as the American team became the first to launch their 2022 challenger. The Haas 2022 F1 challenger received an overwhelming response to its livery, which remained unchanged from its predecessor.

Reacting to the Haas VF22, WTF1 TV presenter Matt Gallagher said:

“That first 2022 car reveal was... underwhelming”

While the Haas team unveiled a digital rendering and not the proper car, the fans were underwhelmed at the launch. The VF22 will run shakedown laps at Barcelona later in the month, however until then fans were underwhelmed by the car’s livery.

The VF22 is built on new 2022 regulations, but the car being a development model and not an actual working model, leaves little room for any technical analysis.

Commenting on the livery, one F1 fan, Matt Gible, said:

“Just lazy by HAAS. The car itself is significantly different but most of the impact is lost by using basically the exact same livery. Hopefully other teams will put more thought into showing off these new cars.”

Most teams use a different launch livery compared to the ones used in pre-season tests or even the digital renderings. Therefore, one can expect the VF22 to go through some significant changes by the first race in Bahrain in March.

German journalist confirms 2022 Haas car rendering is from its earlier stage

German journalist Tobi Gruner from Auto Motor und Sport revealed that the rendering of the Haas VF22 was from its developmental stage and did not feature upgrades. The German journalist believes there will be several changes to the car before the pre-season tests in Barcelona, which will include more sponsors on its livery.

Tweeting about VF22 on his social media handle, Gruner said:

“Guenther Steiner confirmed the VF-22 rendering reflects an earlier development stage and doesn't feature the latest upgrades. But it's certainly not just a repainted F1 show car."

"Being the first to launch generated al lot of attention for them and their sponsors. I expect even more stories featuring Haas over the next few days. And the car we saw isn't even a stupid dummy.”

The team has confirmed that VF22 is the first design from their Maranello design office led by Technical Director Simone Resta with a new group of technical personnel under his wings.

The American team has shared a close relationship with Ferrari and are speculated to have produced a similar car to the Italian team, who unveiled their 2022 challenger on February 17.

