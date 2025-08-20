'Undeserving' Yuki Tsunoda given brutal 2026 Red Bull contract verdict by former F1 driver

Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos has given a brutal assessment of Yuki Tsunoda's performance as the second Red Bull driver alongside Max Verstappen in 2025. He labeled the Japanese driver the "worst performer ever" in the history of the team's second seat before calling him unworthy of a 2026 contract.

Tsunoda joined Red Bull this year in dangerous waters. The team axed Liam Lawson, who was Sergio Perez's replacement, after only two race weekends. He was demoted back to Racing Bulls, with Tsunoda finally getting promoted after spending four years driving for the junior team.

However, the 25-year-old has struggled as much, if not more, than his predecessors in that seat. He has scored only seven points in 12 races since joining the Milton Keynes outfit, and entered the summer break on a seven-race streak without points.

Former Dutch driver Robert Doornbos gave a scathing review of Yuki Tsunoda's performance in a conversation with Motorsport.

"Yuki's performance in the second seat is the worst performance ever in the history of the team - for a second driver. That is a very painful observation. I think Yuki is a great guy, and I also think he has shown really nice things in his very long F1 career. But at Red Bull, it is far from pretty what he does with that car. That's just painful for the whole team. That does not deserve a seat for 2026. I think he realizes that himself."

Unlike Liam Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda's seat with Red Bull is secure for the rest of 2025. However, being in that second seat alongside Max Verstappen is a bittersweet situation. He might not match the four-time F1 champion in results, but he also won't receive mass flak as the consensus around Red Bull's car being difficult to handle grows.

Helmut Marko gives a key update on Yuki Tsunoda's future with Red Bull

Helmut Marko and Yuki Tsunoda at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Red Bull team advisor Helmut Marko gave an update on Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull contract towards the end of July. The 82-year-old emphasized that no decision would be taken about the second seat alongside Max Verstappen, who will continue to race with RBR in 2026.

Marko explained the team's driver evaluation process to F1-Insider, saying:

"We traditionally make our driver evaluations after the summer break, and then it will be decided how the driver line-up for next year will look, perhaps partly even later. At present, everything is open… We’re evaluating performances. No decision has been made either way."

Tsunoda seems to be Red Bull's best bet for 2026. The team has reportedly ruled out promoting Lawson again. Even though Isack Hadjar has been defying expectations at Racing Bulls, they could risk ruining his future by prematurely making him Verstappen's teammate, and the same goes for Red Bull's junior talent Arvid Lindblad.

