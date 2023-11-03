"Unhappy because it's not true or because he wanted it to be a surprise?": Fans react to Fernando Alonso's stern response to Red Bull rumors

F1 fans were a bit hesitant to believe that Fernando Alonso was angry about the rumors surrounding his future in the sport and a potential move to Red Bull.

The two-time world champion was less than happy after finding out reports linking him with a potential move to Red Bull just one season after joining Aston Martin.

In his pre-race interview with Sky Sports, Fernando Alonso dismissed the rumors and promised to take action. He said:

"These rumors are the normal paddock rumors from people that are just trying to make fun of it and gain some followers and this kind of thing, but I'm not into that game. I don't enjoy it (the rumors).

"All the rumors are coming from people that are not in this room, who are just here to make fun and I think it's not funny when they play with anything. That's the thing they are making. But I will make sure there are consequences."

However, F1 fans were a little unconvinced by Fernando Alonso's warning and took to social media to give their reactions with one fan questioning the Spanish driver, saying:

"Unhappy because it's not true or unhappy because he wanted it to be [sic.] a surprise? That's the real question"

Here are some more reactions:

Fernando Alonso previews the Brazil GP this weekend

The Spanish driver stated that the triple header has been really intense and the two successive DNFs have not helped him or his team in making progress ahead of the last sprint weekend of the season in Brazil.

Speaking with F1.com, Fernando Alonso said:

“[It’s been] very intense. As you said, the double DNF in Austin and Mexico hurts a lot but we have another chance here in Brazil. I’m happy that it’s a triple-header because you don’t have time to feel the pain.

"You immediately jump in the car and you try again and I think it’s going to be a better weekend, hopefully, this one with fewer experiments and more straightforward.

“I’m confident we can have a good weekend. I think, obviously, it looks disappointing in the last two but three races ago in Qatar I started P4 and finished P6, so I tend to think that the last two events were not normal and we’ll go back to a top-10 performance here.”

It will be fascinating to see how Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso perform in the last three races of the season and if they take any momentum heading into the next season. The Spaniard finished fifth in Sao Paulo last season when he was at Alpine.