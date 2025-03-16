Unseen picture of Lewis Hamilton’s parents Anthony and Linda Hamilton in the Ferrari garage surfaces

An unseen picture of Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony and step-mother Linda Hamilton was released shortly after the end of the 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix. This was Hamilton's debut race with Ferrari, which ended up in P10 after a disastrous strategic decision cost him places.

Anthony Hamilton was a frequent guest in the Mercedes garage throughout his son's years with the team. Working with him as his manager in the past, Anthony spent a large amount of resources to get Hamilton into racing. As the Briton debuted in Ferrari earlier today, he was spotted again in the Italian team's garage, but, not alone.

In a picture that went viral on social media after the race, Anthony was spotted with his wife Linda. She was Lewis Hamilton's step-mother after his father separated from Carmen Larbalestier.

Lewis Hamilton's parents separated when he was two years old. They later decided that he should live with his father to help him pursue his dream of racing. Anthony Hamilton worked multiple jobs and traveled with his son to his racing venues. His hard work paid off when McLaren signed his son in their young driver programme in 1998.

Hamilton would go on to sign with the F1 team in 2007, winning the World Championship a year later. He then won six more with Mercedes and signed with Ferrari for this year in a blockbuster move.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on disappointing debut race with Ferrari

Considering Hamilton had only driven Mercedes-powered cars up to this point in his Formula 1 career, his switch to Ferrari, although celebrated, wasn't expected to be an easy one.

Throughout the pre-season testing and practice sessions, he mentioned that he needed more time to understand and acclimate to the car. Hamilton, 40, qualified P8 and after some early moves in the race, was running in the position for most of the race. As the track dried up, drivers switched to slicks, however, rain poured on the track again, which saw the leaders tumble and lose positions. This triggered all drivers within the top-5 to switch back to intermediates.

However, Ferrari did not switch for an entire lap. The team only decided to call in their drivers after Liam Lawson and Gabriel Bortoleto's crashes on the same lap triggered the safety car. This sent both Ferraris at the back of the grid.

Despite fighting hard for positions, Lewis Hamilton finished the race in P10. Speaking after the race, he mentioned that the car was tricky to drive for him.

"It's very tricky [driving with a new team]. It went a lot worse than I thought it would go," Lewis Hamilton said (via Daily Mail). "The car was really, really hard to drive today. So I mean I'm just grateful that I kept it out of the wall because that's where it wanted to go most of the time."

Considering Ferrari's performance in the race, they seemed to have lost some of the gains they made in the final stages of the 2024 season. While McLaren is still the fastest car with Lando Norris taking the win, Max Verstappen's brilliant drive helped him achieve P2. He was followed by an extremely consistent George Russell, whose Mercedes marked for the final place on the podium.

