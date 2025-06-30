Valtteri Bottas lined up for a potential bombshell F1 return in 2025 as 22-year-old's replacement: Report

Reportedly, Mercedes reserve driver Valtteri Bottas has emerged as a possible leading candidate to replace Franco Colapinto at Alpine in the 2025 season. The young Argentine driver made his debut for the French team in Imola earlier in the season when he replaced Jack Doohan mid-season at the Enstone-based outfit.

Amid massive expectations and pressure from inside and outside the team, Colapinto has failed to deliver performances similar to his short stint with Williams F1, which initially secured him a seat at Alpine.

While he was previously considered to have just five races, it was confirmed that Colapinto was currently driving on a race-to-race basis. As reported by The Race, Alpine Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore has enquired about the potential availability of Valtteri Bottas for a possible return in the 2025 season.

Bottas joined the German team at the start of the year after failing to secure a fresh contract with any team on the grid. Although many believed that the driver was in the running for a full-time race seat with the Cadillac F1 team in the 2026 season, an early return to the grid could help him have options for his future in the sport.

However, the rumors have not been confirmed yet by either party involved, with Franco Colapinto continuing to race for the team in Silverstone next weekend.

Valtteri Bottas comments on Alpine talks amid return to the grid

Former Kick Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas confirmed that his management team was in contact with Alpine about a possible drive, as he believed that the French team could use an experienced pair of hands.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast, the 10-time F1 race winner said:

“I think probably there has been some discussions. I haven't really been involved, but I do have a management team who are always in the background seeing what is out there. They do have a Mercedes power unit for the future, which I think is a good call. They're on their second driver this year and I think the next races will show how that goes.

"Again, I think on a struggle street, let's say, experience can always help. I spoke earlier on last year to quite a few teams because I was naturally going to the end of my contract, but never really jumped in 100 per cent, again because I was always convinced I'm going to be part of the Audi project, which obviously didn't happen."

Valtteri Bottas had been linked with Alpine last year as well to replace the departing Esteban Ocon, but the move never materialized. The Finn has reiterated that July would be a crucial month for him in terms of securing his seat for 2026.

