Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas reveals the role he will play at Alfa Romeo in 2022

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has revealed the role he will play at Alfa Romeo in 2022. The driver claims he will take on the role of the more experienced driver at the new team, mentoring rookie Guanyu Zhou in the coming months.

Bottas played second fiddle to Lewis Hamilton during his time in the German team. The Finnish driver often lacked pace compared to Hamilton and was looked at as the second driver by Mercedes. He did, however, help the team win multiple constructors' trophies in this period.

It is then no wonder he is excited to be taking on the role of the more experienced 'primary' driver in Alfa Romeo. The driver also claims that the team can benefit from his vast experience with the championship-winning team and will look to him for car development purposes. He said:

“25 to 30 percent of my decision comes from knowing that I’m playing a key role here. After all, I am much more experienced than my teammate. So, the team will be looking to me for the development of the car. It’s not like my contract says I’m first driver. It is never good if you say: ‘you are number one and you are number two.’ I think it’s normal that my experience will allow me to play a leading role.”

A major factor in the Finnish driver's decision to join the Hinwil-based outfit is the presence of Alfa Romeo team principal Frédéric Vasseur. Bottas has worked extensively with Vasseur throughout his junior career in F3 and GP3. He claimed he has known the Frenchman for a long time and is confident that the latter can move the team up the ranks.

Valtteri Bottas feels it was "natural" for Mercedes to replace him with George Russell

Now-former Mercedes driver Bottas claims it was natural for the team to replace him with rising star George Russell given the Briton's healthy relationship with the team and Toto Wolff. Bottas said of Russell:

“Obviously, it was very natural to get George in the car, because he’s been kind of part of the team for a long time. It’s a new generation, and that’s also how the sport is evolving. The team, they’ve had this Young Driver Program and George has been in that for a long time. And for them to waste that opportunity, in case he obviously still develops further and becomes more experienced, and even quicker, they didn’t want to miss the opportunity. So, for me, it’s all good. For me, I’m really happy.”

Russell subbed in for Lewis Hamilton at the Sakhir Grand Prix and comfortably out-paced Bottas despite his lack of experience in a Mercedes car. His performance at the Grand Prix has led fans to speculate that the Briton will be a tough match for Hamilton, who is the most accomplished driver in the sport today.

While it is still unknown whether George Russell will live up to the hype he has received, fans can be assured that the new Mercedes side will be full of excitement and tougher battles between the two teammates.

