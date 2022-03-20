"Ferrari has done a good job" - Valtteri Bottas sees potential to go further after qualifying P6 for 2022 F1 Bahrain GP

In his first race weekend for the Alfa Romeo team, Valtteri Bottas said he was “proud” after qualifying P6 at the Bahrain GP. Bottas, who extended his streak of always qualifying in the top 10 since in 2016 for Williams, described his session as 'super smooth'. The Finn said:

“It was a really smooth quali, from one lap to another I always managed to find a tenth or so, no issues. Was a super smooth quali for us. P6, it’s good for us. I was really pleased with that. P6 is really good for our team, and the motivation and seeing that it is actually possible and it’s a reality.”

Bottas also remained positive about the result, and said that he expects to make up more places and finish higher up the field. He continued, stating that Ferrari has done a "good job" and that the Italian heavyweights have improved since last year. He said:

“I think Ferrari has done a good job - I think they have made a step forward from last year… Yes, there is a potential to go further. Obviously, it’s not easy- that’s the hard part. It’s tricky, but why not?”

Bottas' comments about Ferrari come courtesy of the Maranello-based outfit being the engine supplier for his team Alfa Romeo.

"Pretty cool" starting next to Hamilton, says Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas (right) and Lewis Hamilton (left) at the 2021 Brazil GP

In what looks like an interesting turn of events, Valtteri Bottas will line up on the grid on Sunday at the Bahrain GP in P6, alongside his former teammate and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. When asked about this, he replied that it was 'pretty cool' and that it should be fun. The Finn said:

“We’re starting side by side, it’s pretty cool. “I just saw him and we were both smiling. It should be fun. If somebody had told me in Bahrain we’re going to be starting side by side with Lewis, I’d take it.”

Bottas also claimed he was hopeful for his new team and said that it was 'exciting' to look forward to having a good season. He said:

“This is the beginning, the starting point for our journey. Now we need to make sure we’re looking ahead and trying to look forward rather than backwards. So, it’s exciting.”

