Valtteri Bottas signing for Cadillac earns him an adorable 2-word message from Susie Wolff

Susie Wolff dropped a two-word reaction to Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac announcement on social media. Bottas, who is the reserve driver for Mercedes this season, will join the upcoming American team next year alongside Sergio Perez.

Ad

Bottas is set to return to the grid with a new team next year after he failed to secure a seat this season. His tenure with Sauber was over last year, and as a result, he had to join Mercedes as their reserve driver.

However, the Finnish driver secured his seat for the upcoming season in the General Motors-backed team. Sharing an update on his move to Cadillac, Bottas uploaded an interesting post in which he was seen surfing with an American flag in his hand.

Ad

Trending

Seeing Bottas' post, Susie Wolff took to her official social media account to congratulate him. Here's what she wrote on Instagram:

"Congrats Valtteri!"

Here's the screenshot of Susie Wolff's comment on Valtteri Bottas:

Credit: Valtteri Bottas on Instagram.

Susie Wolff is the managing director of the F1 Academy and the wife of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Bottas is quite close to the couple, having raced for the Silver Arrows for five seasons (2017-2021) before leaving for Alfa Romeo in 2022.

Ad

Bottas will join Perez as the Cadillac driver pair and spearhead the second American team's attack. The two drivers have over 500 Grand Prix starts, over 100 podiums, and 16 race wins, which make a solid foundation for a new team.

Valtteri Bottas let his feelings known after joining Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas shared his thoughts after signing up to race with Cadillac next season. Speaking to the media about his sensational move, here's what he said:

Ad

Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team walks in the paddock during media day of the Hungarian GP, the 14th round of the Formula 1 World Championship, in Hungaroring, Mogyorod, Central Hungary, Hungary - Source: Getty Images

"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded. This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision," Bottas said. (Via F1.com)

Ad

"It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid. I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here."

Cadillac will be the 11th team in the sport next season, and they will use Ferrari engines before setting up their own Powertrains division by the end of this decade. Graeme Lowden, the former Manor boss, is the team principal of the Cadillac F1 Team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More