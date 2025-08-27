Valtteri Bottas signing for Cadillac earns him an adorable 2-word message from Susie Wolff

Susie Wolff dropped a two-word reaction to Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac announcement on social media. Bottas, who is the reserve driver for Mercedes this season, will join the upcoming American team next year alongside Sergio Perez.
Bottas is set to return to the grid with a new team next year after he failed to secure a seat this season. His tenure with Sauber was over last year, and as a result, he had to join Mercedes as their reserve driver.
However, the Finnish driver secured his seat for the upcoming season in the General Motors-backed team. Sharing an update on his move to Cadillac, Bottas uploaded an interesting post in which he was seen surfing with an American flag in his hand.
Seeing Bottas' post, Susie Wolff took to her official social media account to congratulate him. Here's what she wrote on Instagram:
"Congrats Valtteri!"
Here's the screenshot of Susie Wolff's comment on Valtteri Bottas:
Susie Wolff is the managing director of the F1 Academy and the wife of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Bottas is quite close to the couple, having raced for the Silver Arrows for five seasons (2017-2021) before leaving for Alfa Romeo in 2022.
Bottas will join Perez as the Cadillac driver pair and spearhead the second American team's attack. The two drivers have over 500 Grand Prix starts, over 100 podiums, and 16 race wins, which make a solid foundation for a new team.
Valtteri Bottas let his feelings known after joining Cadillac
Valtteri Bottas shared his thoughts after signing up to race with Cadillac next season. Speaking to the media about his sensational move, here's what he said:
"From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded. This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision," Bottas said. (Via F1.com)
"It's not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid. I’ve had the honor of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here."
Cadillac will be the 11th team in the sport next season, and they will use Ferrari engines before setting up their own Powertrains division by the end of this decade. Graeme Lowden, the former Manor boss, is the team principal of the Cadillac F1 Team.