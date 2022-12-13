Vasseur already on the job as new Ferrari boss; aims 'to understand where we f**ked up'

Ferrari's latest team principal Fred Vasseur claims his approach as team principal has always been to understand where the team 'f**ked up'. The Frenchman will lead the Maranello-based team in 2023, replacing Mattia Binotto.

Vasseur is about to face the greatest challenge of his career so far with his latest gig with the Italian team. Being the leader of the Scuderia is a job that transcends F1 and turns into a matter of nationalistic Italian pride. Stefano Domenicali, Marco Mattiacci, Maurizio Arrivabene, and Mattia Binotto have all failed before him, putting the weight of an entire country on the former Sauber boss's shoulders.

Autosport's Luke Smith, however, argues that Vasseur is exactly the kind of man Ferrari needs heading into 2023 given his tendency to rectify internal problems. The Frenchman has been extremely successful with Alfa Romeo, helping the team finish P6 in the 2022 constructors' standings. Smith calls Vasseur a 'realist' given his ability to make big decisions on a whim.

In an end-of-the-year interview with Autosport, the Frenchman highlighted his thinking, saying:

"My job at the end is not to pay so much attention to the positive points. It's to try to understand where we f**ked up, and to try to improve!"

Carlos Sainz reveals fuel-related Ferrari advantage at the start of 2022

Carlos Sainz has claimed that Ferrari's partnership with fuel-supplier Shell gave them an advantage in the 2022 F1 season. The famous fuel suppliers have prior experience with 10% bio-ethanol fuel, which was made mandatory in the sport in 2022.

Ferrari have a long history with Shell, having been partners since 1929. Starting in 2022, F1 mandated that all cars run on a fuel that has 10% bio-ethanol, giving the Maranello-based team a head-start due to their partnership with the British oil and gas company. As per Sainz, Shell has spent a few years refining their fuel technology with 10% bio-ethanol fuel.

The Spaniard reflected on this advantage for Ferrari, saying:

"This season it was mandatory to race with 10% bio-ethanol fuel. Looking at this season, I think it gave us an advantage that Shell is so strong with creating the fuel with 10% bio-ethanol. They have experience with it and have worked hard in recent years to create the highest-quality version. Because they have created an excellent product, as a driver the difference from last year was not noticeable. This is because they have worked hard in the last few years on the project with 10% bio-ethanol and they will do the same with creating the 100% sustainable fuel in 2026."

Fuel advantage aside, it remains to be seen whether the Scuderia will be able to make good use of Fred Vasseur's experience and enjoy success in 2023.

