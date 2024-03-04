"Verstappen camp is the one behind the rumors": Fans react to reports of the FIA president allegedly asking Max Verstappen to support Christian Horner

F1 fans have reacted to reports about FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem asking Max Verstappen to publicly support Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The reigning world champions have been surrounded by all kinds of rumors and controversies since Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior. Though Red Bull's internal investigation concluded with him being cleared of any charges, an anonymous email leaked alleged conversations between the female employee and Horner. The F1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, and the FIA president had to step in and discuss the situation with the Reed Bull team principal.

On Sunday, De Telegraaf reported that Max Verstappen had been asked by Mohammed Ben Sulayem to support Horner publicly. The report was later supported by the BBC media outlet as well.

Sulayem's request was allegedly made after the Dutch driver only supported Horner in terms of the team's on-track performance during the 2024 F1 Bahrain GP.

When fans learned about Sulayem's suggestion for Verstappen to support Christian Horner, many were left unimpressed.

One of them speculated that Max Verstappen and his father Jos Verstappen have been behind the rumors and leaks about Horner's investigation.

Here are some of the reactions:

"The Verstappen camp is the one behind the rumors & leaks, it’s obvious after Jos’ recent statement," a fan wrote.

Several fans were confused and surprised to see Mohammed Ben Sulayem asking Verstappen to protect his team principal. They discussed how the role of an FIA president is to regulate the sport neutrally.

"Why is the president of the FIA going to such lengths to protect the TP of one of the teams he should be regulating," another fan questioned.

Some F1 enthusiasts felt bad for Max Verstappen, as he was gradually dragged into the entire Horner saga.

"Max is there to drive. He does not need to get involved in Horner’s mess," one fan mentioned.

Max Verstappen's father warns Red Bull could be 'torn apart' if Christian Horner remains at the helm

While the FIA president was allegedly urging Max Verstappen to support Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, the driver's father Jos Verstappen had publicly criticized him.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Jos claimed that as long as Horner was the boss at Red Bull, the team could collapse.

"There is tension here while he remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems," Jos said.

Jos Verstappen has been heavily involved in his son's racing career. He is frequently seen at the F1 paddock and in Red Bull's garage, talking to Christian Horner and team advisor Helmut Marko.