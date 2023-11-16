Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton's popularity extends beyond Formula 1 as his ventures go beyond motor racing. One of Hamilton's latest collaborations is a dream come true for many gamers.

Hamilton is featured as the latest celebrity to be added to Fortnite's Icon Series. Ahead of the Las Vegas GP, the game developers released a live-action trailer and two distinctive in-game styles for the F1 ace.

The Lewis Hamilton Icon Series includes two outfits, a glider, and a sword-themed pickaxe. One of the styles presents the Mercedes driver in streetwear and the other is a creative take on Hamilton's race gear, without the branding of the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton's pet bulldog Roscoe, who has quite a following on social media, is also a part of the feature as a black Back Bling.

Lewis Hamilton's latest collaboration received a stamp of approval from many fans. However, it also inspired many hilarious takes on his latest in-game avatar.

Given three-time champion Max Verstappen's recent dominance and love for video games, one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Verstappen can now own Hamilton on & off track."

Here are a few other reactions:

The Icon Series has previously featured legendary athletes like Lebron James, Neymar Jr., and Harry Kane along with popular celebrities like Ariana Grande, Mr. Beast, Bruno Mars, and Travis Scott.

Lewis Hamilton skins will be available in the Fortnite Item shop on November 17th at 7 PM EST.

Lewis Hamilton hoping Mercedes builds a race-winning car for 2024

With two races left this season, Lewis Hamilton is on course for a second season without reaching the top step of the podium. Hamilton and Co. entered the season with high hopes of challenging Red Bull, however, the W14 turned out to be no better than its predecessor.

Reflecting on the fluctuating performance this season, the Brit admitted the team had failed to build a race-winning car.

"It's still not a world championship-winning car and I don't even think it's probably a race-winning car still. That's what we're going to have to work on for next year," he said to Sky Sports F1.

Despite continuing his winless streak, the 38-year-old is focused on the bigger picture as Mercedes continues to lead Ferrari in the constructors' standings by 20 points.

"But either way we're going to be fighting to try and stay ahead of the Ferrari and the fact that we are competing for second in the constructors' title is amazing given from where we started. So I'm really hopeful we can maintain that position," he added.

Hamilton might not have to wait long to reach the victory lane as team boss Toto Wolff is motivated to provide the seven-time champion a race-winning machine.