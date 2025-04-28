Trainer drops update on Lewis Hamilton’s pet dog Roscoe amid serious illness

Lewis Hamilton's beloved pet dog Roscoe had been struggling with pneumonia for the past few weeks. Earlier on Monday, April 28, respected canine trainer Kirstin McMillan shared a much-awaited health update, reassuring followers that Roscoe is recovering well after a bout of serious illness.

Earlier this year, Roscoe fell ill, leading to a sudden drop-off in the usual flurry of updates from his social media accounts. McMillan, a professional dog trainer and canine health specialist based in California played an instrumental role in overseeing Roscoe’s recovery plan.

In her recent Instagram Story, she shared that Roscoe is "nearly fully recovered" after a difficult period and wrote:

"Hi guys! For those asking: Roscoe is nearly fully recovered. Haven’t been posting our silly adventures (because) he's been (with) his dad, so his dad will be the one (with) the updates guys😃Just know he's been looking well and recovering really nicely thankfully🙏🥺"

Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe's caretaker Kirstin McMillan shares a positive health update. Source: @adventuresindogtraining (via Instagram)

She explained that updates had been sparse because Roscoe had been spending time with his "dad"— Lewis Hamilton after his recovery. McMillan's message will come as a relief for fans concerned about Roscoe's health.

Roscoe has been by Hamilton's side for over a decade, often seen at paddocks and on social media. The British Bulldog follows a vegan diet, mirroring Hamilton's own and has grown into a minor celebrity within F1 circles. Hamilton often credits Roscoe for bringing him peace amid the chaos of elite racing.

The health scare reportedly began several weeks ago when Roscoe exhibited pneumonia symptoms linked to an internal infection, requiring close monitoring and adjustments to his vegan diet. She emphasized holistic treatments that combined Eastern and Western methods and also gave him Vitamin C IV drops besides strong antibiotics.

McMillan modified meal plans focusing on anti-inflammatory foods, and tailored rest routines. She also posted a video playing with him in February 2025.

Hamilton, despite his busy start to the 2025 Formula 1 season, remained closely involved, ensuring Roscoe received the best care possible.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc reveal their favorite video games

Oliver Bearman, Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, and Charles Leclerc play Jenga at Jeddah. Source: Getty

While Lewis Hamilton manages personal concerns off-track, Ferrari's new video brought a lighter mood to the F1 paddock. In a playful video, Charles Leclerc and Hamilton ranked their favorite video games. The duo sat down to rank several iconic games, showing a side of their personalities rarely seen during race weekends.

The highlight came when Hamilton enthusiastically said:

"I'm a geek when it comes to games. So I have like every console. I've got the Super Nintendo, the first Super Nintendo, the second. I've got them all under my TV. So you come to my house." (2:33 onwards)

Throughout the video, both drivers laughed over shared gaming memories, as they fought over putting iRacing above Gran Turismo, which is 'legendary' for the British F1 driver. Grand Theft Auto IV topped their final list featuring Mario Kart 64, iRacing/Gran Turismo, Call of Duty, and FIFA 19.

Their candid discussion highlighted how gaming remains an important way for F1 drivers to maintain camaraderie off-track and unwind. F1 returns this weekend to host the Miami Grand Prix on May 4, after a one-week break.

