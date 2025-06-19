Veteran Italian journalist rebukes Fred Vasseur's criticism of the media in Canada: "Ferrari doesn't need pathetic public defenders"

Italian journalist Leo Turrini claimed that Ferrari does not "need pathetic public defenders" after team principal Frederic Vasseur defended the outfit's results and ranted about his future within the team in Canada. Ahead of the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, there were multiple reports circulating through the paddock that Vasseur's job as General Manager and Team Principal of Ferrari was under threat owing to the poor start to the current season.

The Prancing Horses currently sit P3 in the Constructors' Championship with three podiums from 10 races to their name and are yet to register a race win in the main race. Vasseur, who took over the team in 2023, has led them from the front and defended them from criticism this year.

While responding to the rumors of his potential exit, the 57-year-old spoke out against the media for attacking the team. However, in his column for Quotidiano Nationale, Turrini asked for clearer communication from the Ferrari F1 team and asked for the truth, saying:

"If you send Fred home now, you, John Elkann, must publicly declare that the successor, whoever he may be, will not be held accountable, for better or worse, for the "immediate" results. Precisely because he cannot affect what has already been achieved. Ferrari doesn't need pathetic public defenders. They need honest witnesses to the truth."

Fred Vasseur's contract with the iconic team concludes at the end of the 2025 season.

F1 CEO defends Ferrari team principal amidst exit rumors

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that he believed Frederic Vasseur was doing a "great job" as the Ferrari team principal and advised him to keep his focus on his objectives with the Italian team. Speaking with France’s L’Equipe, Domenicali, who was in the same role as Vasseur in the Italian team, said:

“He is doing a great job and he must remain focused and strong on his objective. He must disconnect from this external pressure and save all of his energy to continue his work.

“I told him, and now I tell you officially – I believe in him. He must not fall into the trap of weakening in the face of these attacks, because there are always some. Let him work in peace – that’s how Ferrari will return to the top.”

In Montreal, the Frenchman was asked about a potential contract extension to his deal, to which he added (via PlanetF1):

“We still have time to discuss it. There’s time.”

Under his leadership, the iconic F1 team has finished P3 and P2 in the Constructors' Championship in the last two years and could achieve the feat again this year. However, many had predicted them to be challenging for both titles in the 2025 season, given their strong end to last year.

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More