"Vettel won the race in my books": Fans react as clips of the infamous 2019 F1 Canadian GP resurface

The 2019 Canadian GP was one of the most iconic races of the season and had a lot of drama. One of the controversial incidents that took place during the race (which is now taken rather humorously) was the moment Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton shared while battling for the race win.

Vettel, who started the race on pole, had the lead over Hamilton who was chasing him down, which was getting more and more difficult for him to do. However, on lap 48, the German went wide on the grass on turn 3 and rejoined with Hamilton right behind him.

The entry back on the track was deemed unsafe by the stewards and since it pushed the Mercedes almost off the track into the wall, he was given a 5-second penalty.

Formula 1



Oh Seb, we miss you! 🥹



#CanadianGP #F1 Who could ever forget this iconic Sebastian Vettel moment in Canada?! Oh Seb, we miss you! 🥹

Lewis Hamilton, who was still right behind the rear wing of Vettel's Ferrari, charged enough to keep himself within five seconds of the leader. Meanwhile, Vettel was frustrated since according to him, there was no other way to join the track and the penalty was unfair.

After the Canadian GP finished, the Ferrari was still ahead of Hamilton, but because of the time penalty, he had to park his car in front of the P2 board in the Parc Ferme.

Vettel, who was still unamused by the decision of the stewards, picked up his P2 number board and swapped it for Hamilton's P1. He still celebrated on the second-place podium, though. It was speculated that he did the former in a fit of rage.

Many fans still feel that Sebastian Vettel deserved the race win that day, like this one particular here.

"Vettel won the race in my books"

Vettel won the race in my books

Fans reminisce about the moment between Hamilton and Vettel during the Canadian GP

Formula 1 will be heading to Canada soon for the 2023 edition of the Canadian GP, and the F1 admin wasn't slow in reminding the fans of the events that took place during the 2019 race. Here are some of the best fan reactions from the same.

Fun times in f1. Need more personalities like this.

"I miss him too admin"

Lol....Seb was such a character & legend...the best F1 driver out of Red Bull in their racing history. 4 Championships, all honest & clean. Nothing gifted, no cheating, no break testing. Just pure, hard core racing. I miss him so much. 😔🥺❤❤

Bella DuPont



Lol....Seb was such a character & legend...the best F1 driver out of Red Bull in their racing history. 4 Championships, all honest & clean. Nothing gifted, no cheating, no break testing. Just pure, hard core racing. I miss him so much. 😔🥺❤❤

You can do better. This is their friendship from way back.

