Victoria Verstappen tries multiple wedding dresses as wedding day nears for Max’s sister

As the wedding bells draw closer, Victoria Verstappen, sister of Max Verstappen, is embracing the final stretch of her bridal journey in style. The sibling of the Formula 1 champion offered a glimpse into her dress fittings, trying out several gowns ahead of her big day.

Ad

The 25-year-old, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Tom Heuts earlier in April, took to her social media to treat her over 389,000 fans to a glimpse of her outfit. In a snapshot and behind-the-scenes image shared on her Instagram story, the fashion influencer was seen exploring a silhouette and fabric with a lace design. The mother of three accompanied the photo with the caption:

“Tried on so many dresses, they were all so beautiful! (This one didn't work out unfortunately)” [Translated from Dutch].

Ad

Trending

Victoria Verstappen shared a photo of herself in a wedding dress on her story - Image: @victoriaverstappen via Instagram

While official details of the wedding of Victoria Verstappen and Tom remain under wraps, her recent Instagram post offers a subtle hint about it being just around the corner.

Ad

Turning attention to racing action—despite no longer being actively involved in the sport—Victoria has become a popular figure among motorsport fans. The 25-year-old sometimes attends Formula 1 races to cheer on her brother Max and, on other occasions, takes to social media to share her thoughts on racing events.

Victoria Verstappen shares photos of her children

Victoria Verstappen also recently took to social media to share adorable photos of her children. Max Verstappen's sister offered a glimpse into her family life ahead of her wedding ceremony.

Ad

Taking to her Instagram, the mother of three shared a series of images alongside her children. The Dutch native accompanied her post with a caption subtly hinting at the joy of motherhood:

“My whole world 🤍 Grateful for these little hearts that made me a mama.”

Ad

Victoria Verstappen is the mother of three children — Luka, Lio, and Hailey. The pictures have since garnered a wave of reactions from several individuals, including her partner Tom Heuts, who also responded to the images of his children.

Victoria Verstappen's partner, Tom Heuts, reacted to her post - Image @victoriaverstappen via Instagram

Victoria, who dabbled in motorsports during her formative years, was once praised by Max Verstappen for her racing craft. The Red Bull Racing driver said in an interview:

Ad

"I think my sister probably had the same amount of talent as I had when I was little, but she just didn't want it enough. She liked it, but not enough to, like, fight for it, be fit, be ready. That's fine, as long as you realise that."

"There were a few instances where my dad would spend two days preparing everything like he would do with me, making sure everything was perfect for her to drive. Then she would drive for like 20 laps, and then she's like, 'That's it for me for today.' And then my dad would get quite annoyed," Verstappen told RaceFans in 2023.

Victoria has since shifted her focus from pursuing a career in racing and has ventured into fashion and modelling, among other pursuits. The 25-year-old, however, continues to harbour her passion for racing, as she sometimes shares her thoughts on Formula 1 races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More